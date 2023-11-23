Progressive Infotech Honored with "Best Digital Transformation Partner" Award at 22nd Edition of Star Nite Awards
Progressive Infotech honored with the "Best Digital Transformation Partner" award at the 22nd Star Nite Awards 2023.
Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower.”NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Progressive Infotech Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of IT Managed Services, is proud to announce its prestigious win in the category of "Best Digital Transformation Partner" at the 22nd Edition of Star Nite Awards (SNA) 2023. The esteemed award ceremony took place at Le-Meridien, New Delhi, on 17th November 2023.
The Star Nite Awards, organized by VARINDIA, stands as a benchmark in the industry—a litmus test voted by Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and partners. This recognition is a testament to Progressive Infotech's outstanding contributions to digital transformation, marked by its technological prowess, innovation, and stellar marketing capabilities.
The selection criteria for this accolade were comprehensive, taking into account the company's competency in technology, innovation, go-to-market approach, creating a niche in the channel eco-system, and post-sales support. Progressive Infotech emerged as a frontrunner, showcasing excellence across these parameters.
The 22nd edition of VARINDIA Star Nite Awards (SNA) was a hybrid, daylong event that featured a Channel Empowerment Session in the morning, followed by the VAR Symposium. During the symposium, the Top 100 leading Value-Added Resellers (VARs) from across the country engaged in one-on-one interactions, sharing their best practices and insights.
"We are thrilled and honored to receive the 'Best Digital Transformation Partner' award at the 22nd Edition of Star Nite Awards. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our clients. We extend our gratitude to VARINDIA, our partners, and the entire team at Progressive Infotech for their dedication and hard work," said Mr Prateek Garg, Founder & MD at Progressive Infotech.
Progressive Infotech is a leading IT transformation service company, specializing in Hybrid IT Managed Services. With a proven track record of earning trust from global brands and receiving recognition from industry authorities like Gartner, we take pride in our Next-Generation Managed Services (NxtGen MSP) portfolio. This comprehensive suite encompasses Workplace Services, Infrastructure Services, Cyber Security Management, and IT Asset Management, offering tailored solutions to meet the dynamic needs of modern enterprises. Our commitment to excellence ensures optimal performance, security, and strategic IT management for our valued clients.
Trusted by some of the top businesses across industries, Progressive Infotech is an IT Managed Services provider helping enterprises accelerate their digital transformation by providing employee-centric services. Encompassing more than 1000+ professionals, 150+ active clients, and an integrated 24x7 NOC-SOC in India’s National Capital Region – we leverage technology, talent, and capabilities to help customers achieve business outcomes.
