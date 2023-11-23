AETHER CATALYST SOLUTIONS, INC. ENTERS INTO NDA WITH GLOBAL TIER-1 AUTO COMPONENTS COMPANY.
Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. (CSE:ATHR)BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. (“ATHR” ) (CSE: ATHR) (FSE:2QZ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Non-Disclosure Agreement (the “NDA”) with an Asian based global tier-1 automotive components company (the “Company”).
The Company, with dozens of facilities in Asia and Europe, designs, manufactures, and supplies components to OEMs worldwide.
Taylor Procyk, Chief Operating Officer of Aether comments “The Company’s expertise in this area was apparent from the start. Aether’s team is excited for this particular application as it appears to offer fewer technical barriers to entry than others we are pursuing. We’re thrilled to be working with another top-notch company to bring our technology to market”.
Paul Woodward, President and CEO of Aether, states “While in the early stages, this NDA with an Asian multinational represents another huge opportunity for Aether; we now have two automotive programs going, both with large organizations that have the motivation and means to rapidly move our technology towards commercialization should we be successful.”
ABOUT AETHER:
Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. is focused on providing an order of magnitude cost reduction in automotive catalytic converter catalyst, while meeting, or exceeding government emission standards. Aether is working to quickly advance its technology through rapid screening of new materials directed at enhancing end of life conversion levels after accelerated aging. While Aether's primary focus has been automotive applications, the company is also developing catalysts to address small motors emissions – a significant contributor to urban air pollution.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc.
Paul Woodward
President
Tel: 604 690-3797
http://www.aethercatalyst.com
The Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this management prepared news release.
Forward-Looking Information
This release may include certain statements that are deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Aether expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
Paul JC Woodward
Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc.
+1 604-897-8025
