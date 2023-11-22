LORAH: THE LIFTER FROM FULIFO’A VILLAGE

She may be called a new kid on the block, but for someone who won three silver medals for her beloved country competing against her icon in weightlifting, and turning 18 the day after is a bonus to her victory on Monday 20th.

What started as just a time-out sport to just engage her time because of school fee issues has now become part of her, already the young energetic, young woman who hails from Fulifo’a village in the West Kwara’’ae constituency, Malaita Province is now making her name on the map in the global arena through weight lifting.

Meet 18-year-old Lorah Maelosia Solomon Islands’ first silver medalist who won three silver medals this week in the women’s 55kg.

“I started joining weightlifting last year, after quitting school because of no school fees so I just stay home,” she said.

She explained she started weight lifting, one evening in June last year 2022 in the old weightlifting building at Multi-purpose Hall and she never looked back since then.

Lorah says she is interested in weightlifting because was informed by her friends that the sport can take her to places all over the world.

“The more I play I never look back, it keeps me busy from engaging in anti-social behaviours,” she said with a smile.

Asked if winning the three silver medals is her first medal since she started lifting weights, Lorah smiles and says she has won medals in other champions admitting for Pacific Games this is the first time for her to win medals.

Lorah has already won several medals in weightlifting championships around the world, including a gold medal in the under 23 weightlifting championship in Australia this year. She also won a silver medal in India earlier this year and recently scooped three gold medals in Samoa.

Lorah also admits that winning the silver medal and competing with her role model, and coach, Jenley Wini is a humbling experience and she is very excited that she competed with her iconc.

“I knew I was not an experienced lifter but to win silver medals with someone who is as experienced as Jenley is an awesome feeling I’m very excited because I look up to Jenley.” she adds.

“I am forever grateful to Jenley because she is my mentor and coach, without her guidance I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Lorah is passionate about weightlifting, and she encourages other young people to get involved in sports.

She believes that lifting weights is a great way to stay busy and avoid engaging in anti-social behaviours.

Lorah’s advice to anyone who wants to try weightlifting is to practice regularly, as it is not that complicated and easy to learn with practice.

She is thankful for the support of her family, friends and everyone who helped her achieve her dreams.

Lorah has set her sights on excelling in the sport of weightlifting and exploring different parts of the world.

Team Solomon Press