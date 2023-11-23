Submit Release
NDP says party held successful rally at Campden Park

The New Democratic Party (NDP) in a press release said the party held a successful rally  on Saturday 18 th November 2023, at the Campden Park playing field.

The ‘Hope For Youth Rally’ was attended by thousands of mainly young people. A diverse range of speakers with the majority being young people addressed the rally.

They  spoke about the party’s plans to provide opportunities for everyone in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, especially young people. They also spoke about the problem of high unemployment and low wages.

Leader of the Opposition and President the NDP, Honourable Dr Godwin Friday, announced  new policies and programs to take the country forward and to address the high level of youth unemployment.

They  included:

Establishing a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centre of excellence;

Establishing a new arts and cultural  centre

Building an innovation hub  to support and promote entrepreneurship;

Creating a jobs creation package of tax cuts and other measures to support job growth.

Friday added , “Our country is at a crossroads and we need an election now. The time is fast approaching where we are going to make real and positive progress in the country.  Our young people deserve nothing less. . We have a plan to make real and lasting progress in creating jobs, increasing wages, and building an economy that works for everyone, including  our young people as they have been left out for too long.”

Member of Parliament for South Leeward, Nigel ‘Nature’ Stephenson, remarked, “It was great to welcome so many people to Campden Park to hear our plans to deliver a brighter future. So many young people traveled far and wide to get here and the energy and excitement  were electric.”

Member of Parliament for East Kingstown, Dwight ‘Fitz’ Bramble, who also spoke at the rally noted, “Our economy has lagged behind nearly every other country in the Eastern Caribbean when it comes to growth and creating jobs. There is no reason for this other than government inaction and failures.  Our people spoke loud and clear on Saturday night.  It’s time for a change.”

The NDP continues its work to make this country better and serve the youth of our nation.

