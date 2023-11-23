Everybody Clinics Broadbeach Now Open, Offering Non-Invasive Cryolipolysis Treatments
Everybody Clinics is excited to announce the opening of their newest location in Broadbeach, offering non-invasive cryolipolysis treatments.GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everybody Clinics Broadbeach Now Open, Offering Non-Invasive Cryolipolysis Treatments
Everybody Clinics is excited to announce the opening of their newest location in Broadbeach, offering non-invasive cryolipolysis treatments. This cutting-edge technology is a safe and effective way to reduce stubborn fat without surgery or downtime.
Cryolipolysis, also known as "fat freezing," is a non-invasive procedure that uses controlled cooling to target and eliminate fat cells. The treatment is FDA-approved and has been proven to reduce fat in targeted areas such as the abdomen, thighs, and love handles. Everybody Clinics is proud to be one of the first clinics in Broadbeach to offer this innovative treatment.
"We are thrilled to bring Cryolipolysis to the Gold Coast community," says Bethany Doble, General Manager of Everybody Clinics. "We understand that many people struggle with stubborn fat that is resistant to diet and exercise. Our goal is to provide a safe and effective solution for those looking to improve their body confidence."
Everybody Clinics Broadbeach offers a range of Cryolipolysis & Body Contouring treatments to suit individual needs and goals. Each session takes approximately 30 - 90 minutes, and most patients see results within 1-2 months. The clinic also offers complimentary consultations to discuss treatment options and answer any questions.
With the opening of Everybody Clinics Broadbeach, residents now have access to the latest in non-invasive fat reduction technology. Say goodbye to stubborn fat and hello to a more confident you. Book your consultation today and discover the benefits of cryolipolysis at Everybody Clinics Broadbeach.
Bethany Doble
Everybody Clinics
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram