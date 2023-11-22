FEMA Provides $1.3 Million to Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative for Winter Storm Recovery

DENVER – FEMA has approved more than $1.3 million to the Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative for repairs following the November 2022 winter storm. This assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued February 5, 2023. FEMA has now approved more than $1.8 million in Public Assistance grant funds to North Dakota for this disaster response.

The November 9-11 severe winter storm caused widespread damage to Dakota Valley Electric’s infrastructure. The FEMA funding will reimburse the cooperative for replacing 431 power poles, 210 cross arms, 31 transformers and affiliated repairs at locations across 3 counties. This work helped to restore electric service to Dakota Valley Electric members.

This project was federally funded at 75 percent of the eligible cost.

The FEMA Public Assistance program provides funding to governmental agencies and certain private non-profits for eligible disaster response costs. For more information about the Public Assistance program, visit: https://www.fema.gov/assistance/public/program-overview.