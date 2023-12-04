Sugar and Glow Skincare: Red Carpet Facial Experiences in Lafayette, CA with Innovative Treatments and Luxurious Touch
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sugar and Glow Skincare, a premier facial studio nestled in the heart of Lafayette CA, is proud to announce their commitment to providing personalized and transformative facial experiences. With a range of cutting-edge treatments and signature facials, Sugar and Glow Skincare is redefining the beauty and skincare industry.
Led by experienced esthetician, Sabrina Foster, Sugar and Glow Skincare offers a variety of innovative treatments such as Celluma LED light therapy and Bio-Brasion Microdermabrasion. These treatments use advanced technology to target specific skin concerns and provide visible results. The studio also offers a range of signature facials, including a Teen Specific Facial, Age Defying Facial, and Clarifying Facial, to cater to the unique needs of each client.
"We are thrilled to bring a new level of personalized and transformative facial experiences to the Lafayette community," says Sabrina Foster, owner and esthetician at Sugar and Glow Skincare. "Our goal is to help our clients achieve their best skin yet by using the latest technology and techniques, combined with our expertise and passion for skincare."
In addition to their cutting-edge treatments, Sugar and Glow Skincare also prides itself on creating a relaxing and welcoming environment for their clients. The studio's cozy and intimate setting allows for a personalized experience, where Oakland Facial clients can unwind and leave feeling rejuvenated and glowing.
Sugar and Glow Skincare is now open and accepting appointments. To learn more about their services and to book an appointment, visit their website at https://www.sugarandglowskincare.com. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook for updates and special offers.
For media inquiries, high-resolution images, or to schedule a Lafayette CA Facial at Sugar and Glow Skincare, please contact:
Sabrina Foster
