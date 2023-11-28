Vecino Health Centers Earns Fourth Consecutive Gold-Level Recognition as a Healthcare Quality Leader
HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vecino Health Centers, a private non-proﬁt healthcare provider, is proud to announce that it has once again been recognized as a Community Health Center Quality Leader at the gold level by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). This marks the fourth consecutive year Vecino has achieved this designation, continuing its legacy of excellence in the top 10 percent of health centers nationwide.
HRSA awards the gold-level status to health centers exhibiting exemplary clinical performance and a commitment to improving access, quality, and health equity in their communities.
"This recognition reﬂects the high standard of care we consistently provide to nearly 12,000 patients irrespective of their economic circumstances," says Dr. Enjoli Benitez, chief medical officer of Vecino Health Centers. "Achieving this level of care is a concerted effort that requires dedication from every team member across all departments.”
In addition to the Quality Leader badge, Vecino earned an Advancing Health Information Technology (HIT) for Quality badge in 2023. This badge is bestowed upon health centers that have fully leveraged their Health Information Technology services to enhance the quality of patient care. Vecino met comprehensive criteria, including adopting an electronic health record (EHR) system, offering telehealth services, enabling electronic clinical information exchange, engaging patients through health IT, and gathering data on patients' social risk factors.
Vecino Health Centers, established in 1999, operates under the principle that every individual deserves access to quality healthcare services. As a Federally Qualiﬁed Health Center, Vecino serves the Houston community through its two centers: Denver Harbor Family Health Center and Airline Children & Women’s Health Center. The organization extends its impact through behavioral health outreach initiatives conducted in association with local schools.
Dedicated to transparency and accountability, Vecino has also attained the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar, marking it a top-tier nonproﬁt institution in operational openness. This commitment is evident in Vecino’s continual strive toward accessible, quality healthcare for all.
About Vecino Health Centers
Vecino Health Centers is a private, nonproﬁt healthcare provider committed to delivering quality health services to Houston families. With a focus on efficiency and excellence, Vecino is at the forefront of health services in northeast Houston, including primary care, behavioral health, and community health outreach programs. For more information, please visit vecinohealthcenters.org.
