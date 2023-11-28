Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,530 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,880 in the last 365 days.

Vecino Health Centers Earns Fourth Consecutive Gold-Level Recognition as a Healthcare Quality Leader

Four years of excellence: Vecino Health Centers proudly displays gold badges for its Denver Harbor and Airline Locations in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vecino Health Centers, a private non-proﬁt healthcare provider, is proud to announce that it has once again been recognized as a Community Health Center Quality Leader at the gold level by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). This marks the fourth consecutive year Vecino has achieved this designation, continuing its legacy of excellence in the top 10 percent of health centers nationwide.

HRSA awards the gold-level status to health centers exhibiting exemplary clinical performance and a commitment to improving access, quality, and health equity in their communities.

"This recognition reﬂects the high standard of care we consistently provide to nearly 12,000 patients irrespective of their economic circumstances," says Dr. Enjoli Benitez, chief medical officer of Vecino Health Centers. "Achieving this level of care is a concerted effort that requires dedication from every team member across all departments.”

In addition to the Quality Leader badge, Vecino earned an Advancing Health Information Technology (HIT) for Quality badge in 2023. This badge is bestowed upon health centers that have fully leveraged their Health Information Technology services to enhance the quality of patient care. Vecino met comprehensive criteria, including adopting an electronic health record (EHR) system, offering telehealth services, enabling electronic clinical information exchange, engaging patients through health IT, and gathering data on patients' social risk factors.

Vecino Health Centers, established in 1999, operates under the principle that every individual deserves access to quality healthcare services. As a Federally Qualiﬁed Health Center, Vecino serves the Houston community through its two centers: Denver Harbor Family Health Center and Airline Children & Women’s Health Center. The organization extends its impact through behavioral health outreach initiatives conducted in association with local schools.

Dedicated to transparency and accountability, Vecino has also attained the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar, marking it a top-tier nonproﬁt institution in operational openness. This commitment is evident in Vecino’s continual strive toward accessible, quality healthcare for all.

About Vecino Health Centers
Vecino Health Centers is a private, nonproﬁt healthcare provider committed to delivering quality health services to Houston families. With a focus on efficiency and excellence, Vecino is at the forefront of health services in northeast Houston, including primary care, behavioral health, and community health outreach programs. For more information, please visit vecinohealthcenters.org.

Melissa Ransdell
Melissajoy Strategies
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Vecino Health Centers Earns Fourth Consecutive Gold-Level Recognition as a Healthcare Quality Leader

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more