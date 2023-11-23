Co-Lead Counsel in Paraquat MDL Urges Farmers to Watch "Danger in the Fields" and Learn the Health Risks of Paraquat Use
An ABC Nightline segment that aired last night shares information that could save so many people who continue to be in the dark about the dangers of Paraquat.
...it is important for the next generation of Paraquat users to be told about the risks associated with using this product.”PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last night, ABC's Nightline aired an in-depth segment, "Danger in the Fields?," exposing the heightened risk of Parkinson's Disease from exposure to the popular herbicide Paraquat. The broadcast prompted the following statement from Sarah Shoemake Doles, attorney at Levin Papantonio Rafferty (LPR) and Co-Lead Counsel and Liaison Counsel in the Paraquat Product Liability Multidistrict Litigation:
"I cannot stress enough the importance of this story. As stated so passionately by one of the subjects in the story, it is important for the next generation of Paraquat users to be told about the risks associated with using this product. We are doing everything we can to use the civil justice system, through the multidistrict litigation process, to raise awareness and to hold Syngenta and Chevron accountable for their actions and omissions and, in doing so, protect future Paraquat users. As detailed in this story, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, through Earth Justice, also is working to raise awareness and protect future Paraquat users in the United States by challenging the EPA’s reregistration of this toxic product. LPR is privileged to represent hundreds of individuals who developed Parkinson’s disease after using Paraquat, including a client who is one of four individuals selected for full trial workup and potential trial in 2024."
About the Paraquat Multidistrict Litigation
As of November 16, there are 4,986 cases pending in the Paraquat multidistrict litigation (PARAQUAT PRODUCTS LIABILITY LITIGATION Case No. 3:21-md-3004-njr). The cases were centralized in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois. The MDL was assigned to Chief U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel.
LaRuby May, Of Counsel with LPR, also is involved in the leadership of the MDL as a member of the Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee.
About Levin Papantonio Rafferty
The Levin Papantonio Rafferty law firm has been representing injured people across the globe since 1955. The firm has gained national recognition as one of the most successful personal injury firms in the world and has been featured on CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox, as well as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Time Magazine, Forbes, and National Law Journal.
Levin Papantonio Rafferty attorneys handle lawsuits throughout the country involving prescription drugs, medical devices, medical malpractice, car accidents, and business litigation. The firm has earned more than $40 billion in jury verdicts and settlements, litigating against some of the largest corporations in the world.
