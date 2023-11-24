ESET to introduce all-in-one protection for consumers
EINPresswire.com/ -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the launch of its new innovative and streamlined offering for consumers. With more than 30 years on the market, ESET has moved to unify its broadly deployed consumer product portfolio. Specifically, ESET is introducing three brand new customer-centric subscription tiers, providing both broad and reliable digital life protection via new features, such as a Virtual Private Network (VPN) and a Browser Privacy & Security extension.
Responding to the increasing demand for an all-in-one solution that offers intuitive use of these new features, ESET is introducing an improved ESET HOME—a comprehensive security management platform. Available across all major operating systems—Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS—and includes visibility into home networks and connected smart devices.
"At ESET, we're thrilled to unveil our cutting-edge consumer solutions. It's more than just security – it's a comprehensive portfolio designed to keep our customers safe in today's digital landscape. We're dedicated to advancing technology without compromising their safety. Our team has poured their expertise into creating a powerful blend of AI, human insight, and cloud protection, delivering a state-of-the-art defense against a multitude of cyber threats. The new ESET HOME Security subscription tiers offer multilayered security, protect privacy, and keep the devices and homes of our customers safe. With ESET, they're not just protected; they're empowered to explore, connect, and thrive securely," said Mária Trnková, Chief Marketing Officer at ESET.
Complete security management platform
Research among ESET customers shows that the vast majority of ESET HOME users define themselves as home admins, those who take care of their household’s digital security. They are tech savvy but don’t want to spend much time managing ESET products. To meet customers’ needs, ESET has made improvements to ESET HOME. Now, as a complete security management platform, it is a seamless part of the user experience. In this version, managing devices, making online purchases, subscription activation and renewal, downloading or upgrading security solutions, and enabling powerful functionalities like VPN security, Password Manager, and more.
To enhance user experience and simplify the platform’s management, ESET has made several interface changes, including the introduction of Overall Protection Status, so users can see the level of protection for their households in one view. This combines both the validity status of a user’s subscriptions and the security status of devices connected to the account in three categories: Protected, Attention Required, and Security Alert.
These changes aim to provide customers with cutting-edge protection, while minimal interaction is needed to set up the product. At the same time, this new ecosystem provides meaningful options and functionality for proactive users who want to control and customize it. ESET HOME is an easy-to-use web portal and mobile app available for both iOS and Android.
Explore new subscription tiers and their features
Also introduced with this launch are three subscription tiers for this new ecosystem—ESET HOME Security Essential, ESET HOME Security Premium, and ESET HOME Security Ultimate. Subscription tiers provide all-in-one protection, from the entry-level of protection up to the ultimate level, covering the complex needs of individuals and their households for digital life privacy and security. ESET HOME Security subscriptions are available on all major operating systems—Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.
ESET HOME Security Essential is an entry-level subscription tier with protection features, including improved modern endpoint security and multilayered real-time protection, as well as additional tools that further enhance the user’s ability to protect against various threats. Included are the Safe Banking and Safe Browsing features, designed to protect users’ sensitive data, and Network Inspector, a diagnostic tool providing information on the security of the user’s router and display of devices connected to the network. Newly developed browser extensions provide enhancement of the Browser Privacy & Security feature. This includes cleanup tools, such as Browser Cleanup, which cleans cookies, history, and much more from the browser, regularly or on demand.
The middle tier, ESET HOME Security Premium, extends the feature set further by adding other security functionalities, such as a Password Manager, which protects and stores users’ passwords and personal data. This includes an automatic and accurate form-filling feature, saving users time when filling out web forms. Secure Data functionality boosts their privacy and security with powerful encryption of files and removable media, preventing data theft in the event of USB or laptop loss and ensuring secure collaboration and data sharing. ESET HOME Security Premium offers the ESET LiveGuard tool, cloud-based protection specifically designed to mitigate never-before-seen threats.
ESET HOME Security Ultimate is the most advanced subscription tier; it seamlessly provides complex all-in-one protection and introduces a brand-new ESET feature: VPN. This feature is also complemented by the browser extension functionality (Browser Privacy & Security), to ensure that the user’s browsing is protected. Additionally, Metadata Cleanup removes metadata from uploaded pictures to the browsers on Windows. Website Settings Review allows users to easily review and change permissions granted to websites.
Enhancing online security: Introducing VPN feature
ESET’s new VPN feature offers users a confidential internet experience by establishing a private network connection guaranteeing protection while using public Wi-Fi, and enforcing a strict no-logs policy to make it more difficult to track. It encrypts users’ online activities and enables unlimited bandwidth access to geo-restricted content, including unrestricted and private access to websites in more than 60 countries worldwide. Thanks to this feature, users can securely access their home countries’ TV shows and movies while traveling or enjoy their favorite streaming services from different parts of the world. Even more features are available on the VPN service running on desktop, including DNS leak protection, MAC spoofing, proxy gateway for other devices, firewall, and split tunneling. By adding a VPN on iOS, ESET is strengthening its presence on this platform, where Password Manager and ESET HOME are already established.
Device-tailored security solutions
ESET HOME Security takes device protection to a new level by seamlessly integrating a suite of standalone device protection solutions tailored to meet customers’ security needs. This includes ESET NOD32 Antivirus, ESET Mobile Security for Android, Parental Control for Android, and ESET Smart TV Security.
More information about the new consumer offering and subscription tiers can be found here.
About ESET
For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET’s high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET’s R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (Twitter).
Sanjeev Kant
Responding to the increasing demand for an all-in-one solution that offers intuitive use of these new features, ESET is introducing an improved ESET HOME—a comprehensive security management platform. Available across all major operating systems—Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS—and includes visibility into home networks and connected smart devices.
"At ESET, we're thrilled to unveil our cutting-edge consumer solutions. It's more than just security – it's a comprehensive portfolio designed to keep our customers safe in today's digital landscape. We're dedicated to advancing technology without compromising their safety. Our team has poured their expertise into creating a powerful blend of AI, human insight, and cloud protection, delivering a state-of-the-art defense against a multitude of cyber threats. The new ESET HOME Security subscription tiers offer multilayered security, protect privacy, and keep the devices and homes of our customers safe. With ESET, they're not just protected; they're empowered to explore, connect, and thrive securely," said Mária Trnková, Chief Marketing Officer at ESET.
Complete security management platform
Research among ESET customers shows that the vast majority of ESET HOME users define themselves as home admins, those who take care of their household’s digital security. They are tech savvy but don’t want to spend much time managing ESET products. To meet customers’ needs, ESET has made improvements to ESET HOME. Now, as a complete security management platform, it is a seamless part of the user experience. In this version, managing devices, making online purchases, subscription activation and renewal, downloading or upgrading security solutions, and enabling powerful functionalities like VPN security, Password Manager, and more.
To enhance user experience and simplify the platform’s management, ESET has made several interface changes, including the introduction of Overall Protection Status, so users can see the level of protection for their households in one view. This combines both the validity status of a user’s subscriptions and the security status of devices connected to the account in three categories: Protected, Attention Required, and Security Alert.
These changes aim to provide customers with cutting-edge protection, while minimal interaction is needed to set up the product. At the same time, this new ecosystem provides meaningful options and functionality for proactive users who want to control and customize it. ESET HOME is an easy-to-use web portal and mobile app available for both iOS and Android.
Explore new subscription tiers and their features
Also introduced with this launch are three subscription tiers for this new ecosystem—ESET HOME Security Essential, ESET HOME Security Premium, and ESET HOME Security Ultimate. Subscription tiers provide all-in-one protection, from the entry-level of protection up to the ultimate level, covering the complex needs of individuals and their households for digital life privacy and security. ESET HOME Security subscriptions are available on all major operating systems—Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.
ESET HOME Security Essential is an entry-level subscription tier with protection features, including improved modern endpoint security and multilayered real-time protection, as well as additional tools that further enhance the user’s ability to protect against various threats. Included are the Safe Banking and Safe Browsing features, designed to protect users’ sensitive data, and Network Inspector, a diagnostic tool providing information on the security of the user’s router and display of devices connected to the network. Newly developed browser extensions provide enhancement of the Browser Privacy & Security feature. This includes cleanup tools, such as Browser Cleanup, which cleans cookies, history, and much more from the browser, regularly or on demand.
The middle tier, ESET HOME Security Premium, extends the feature set further by adding other security functionalities, such as a Password Manager, which protects and stores users’ passwords and personal data. This includes an automatic and accurate form-filling feature, saving users time when filling out web forms. Secure Data functionality boosts their privacy and security with powerful encryption of files and removable media, preventing data theft in the event of USB or laptop loss and ensuring secure collaboration and data sharing. ESET HOME Security Premium offers the ESET LiveGuard tool, cloud-based protection specifically designed to mitigate never-before-seen threats.
ESET HOME Security Ultimate is the most advanced subscription tier; it seamlessly provides complex all-in-one protection and introduces a brand-new ESET feature: VPN. This feature is also complemented by the browser extension functionality (Browser Privacy & Security), to ensure that the user’s browsing is protected. Additionally, Metadata Cleanup removes metadata from uploaded pictures to the browsers on Windows. Website Settings Review allows users to easily review and change permissions granted to websites.
Enhancing online security: Introducing VPN feature
ESET’s new VPN feature offers users a confidential internet experience by establishing a private network connection guaranteeing protection while using public Wi-Fi, and enforcing a strict no-logs policy to make it more difficult to track. It encrypts users’ online activities and enables unlimited bandwidth access to geo-restricted content, including unrestricted and private access to websites in more than 60 countries worldwide. Thanks to this feature, users can securely access their home countries’ TV shows and movies while traveling or enjoy their favorite streaming services from different parts of the world. Even more features are available on the VPN service running on desktop, including DNS leak protection, MAC spoofing, proxy gateway for other devices, firewall, and split tunneling. By adding a VPN on iOS, ESET is strengthening its presence on this platform, where Password Manager and ESET HOME are already established.
Device-tailored security solutions
ESET HOME Security takes device protection to a new level by seamlessly integrating a suite of standalone device protection solutions tailored to meet customers’ security needs. This includes ESET NOD32 Antivirus, ESET Mobile Security for Android, Parental Control for Android, and ESET Smart TV Security.
More information about the new consumer offering and subscription tiers can be found here.
About ESET
For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET’s high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET’s R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (Twitter).
Sanjeev Kant
Vistar Communications
+971 55 972 4623
email us here