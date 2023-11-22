PiQWell and Trisha Houghton Unveil SAFEST-R: A Pioneering Collaboration in Suicide Prevention
Every life we save will send a rippling effect into humanizing healthcare”SUGAR LAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks a significant milestone in the field of mental health as PiQWell, a leading mental health platform, and Trisha Houghton a renowned mental health practitioner, join forces to introduce SAFEST-R—an innovative suicide prevention index tool.
About Trisha Houghton: The Stressalist
Trisha Houghton, widely known as "The Stressalist," brings over two decades of expertise in mental health to this groundbreaking collaboration. Her extensive career has been dedicated to developing "The HAC Program," a revolutionary fight/flight/freeze (nervous system) reset program. It is the culmination of Trisha Houghton's rich experience in mental health, rooted in a deep understanding of the human mind and its complexities.
PiQWell: A Platform Centered Around Care Personalization
PiQWell, a leader in the mental health space, brings its unique approach to care personalization to the collaboration. With a commitment to leveraging technology to improve mental health, PiQWell has established itself as a platform that prioritizes individual needs and preferences.
The Critical Need for Suicide Prevention
Recent global statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO) underscore the severity of the mental health crisis and the pressing need for effective suicide prevention initiatives. Every 40 seconds, a life is lost to suicide, amounting to nearly 800,000 deaths annually. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among individuals aged 15 to 29, highlighting the critical importance of initiative-taking measures to address mental health challenges.
The Six Pillars of SAFEST-R
SAFEST-R focuses on Stress, Anxiety, Functionality, Environment, Substance Abuse, and Trauma, providing a holistic evaluation of an individual's mental well-being. This collaborative effort aims to set a new standard in suicide prevention by merging technological innovation with personalized care and proven therapeutic techniques.
SAFEST-R: A Fusion of Expertise and Innovation
The collaboration between PiQWell and Trisha Houghton has given birth to SAFEST-R—a program that combines the personalized care approach of PiQWell with the expertise of "The Stressalist”. SAFEST-R not only analyzes the risk of suicide based on personality and environmental factors but also incorporates the revolutionary HAC Program to address stress, anxiety, and trauma comprehensively. SAFEST-R addresses the multifaceted dimensions of mental health—Stress, Anxiety, Functionality, Environment, Substance Abuse, and Trauma—with a data-driven approach. Informed by alarming global statistics, SAFEST-R seeks to provide personalized support and intervention, bridging the gap between technological innovation and the pressing need for accessible mental health solutions.
Privacy, Ethics, and a Data-Driven Future
PiQWell and Trisha Houghton emphasize the importance of user privacy and ethical considerations in developing SAFEST-R. The program is underpinned by data-driven insights, ensuring that individuals receive support tailored to their unique needs.
Joining Forces for Mental Health
PiQWell and Trisha Houghton invite individuals, organizations, and communities to join them in the fight against suicide. With SAFEST-R, they envision a future where mental health is prioritized, personalized, and accessible to all. To learn more join them on this journey to a future where true prevention takes precedence over debilitating redundant policy
