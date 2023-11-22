Courthouses closed for Thanksgiving holiday

The Supreme Court and courthouses across the state will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving. The Supreme Court and the courthouses in Barnes, Burleigh, Cass, and Morton counties will be open Friday. The state's other county courthouses will be closed.
