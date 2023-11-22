Submit Release
Ukraine: European Union and UNDP restore war-damaged schools in Zhytomyr

Over 1,000 schoolchildren are now able study in comfortable conditions in two schools in the Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr, thanks to the support of the European Union.

The schools, severely impacted during the first hours of the full-scale war, underwent extensive renovations as part of the ‘EU4UASchools: Build Back Better’ project, facilitated by UNDP and funded by the European Union.

Reconstruction works at Lyceum No. 1 included roof replacement, repair of the attic and classrooms, repair of cracks, and protection of the building’s foundation from rainwater runoff. In Lyceum No. 26, the roof and 125 windows were replaced and gutters were installed.

In addition to repairs, the project will soon equip the schools with furniture: desks, chairs, blackboards, bookcases, which will create comfortable learning conditions for students.

The European Union allocated around €390,000 for the restoration works in both lyceums. 

“Our goal is to transform these, and many other schools around Ukraine, into safe and comfortable environments for every child, thereby fostering the resumption of effective learning,” said Claudia Amaral, Head of the EU Humanitarian Aid Office in Ukraine.

