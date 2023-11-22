EU4Climate presents Draft Climate Law of the Republic of Armenia

On 21 November, the EU-funded EU4Climate project presented the Draft Climate Law of the Republic of Armenia at an event in Yerevan.

The event brought together more than 50 representatives from the European Commission, UNDP in Armenia, Armenian Ministries of Environment, Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, Economy, Finance and Health, international organisations, as well as foreign and local experts.

The project, implemented by the UNDP, presented the document, its institutional setup and regulatory framework.

In addition to the draft law, participants discussed the practice of climate legislation development in the EU and Eastern Partnership countries, international legislative regulation of climate policy, opportunities for climate finance and carbon pricing in Armenia.

“It is time for action, we are together in the fight against climate change, we are together already facing the consequences of climate change on the planet like draughts, floods, and other extreme weather events,” said Vassilis Maragos, EU Ambassador to Armenia.

EU4Climate supports countries in implementing the Paris Agreement and improving climate policies and legislation with an ambition of limiting climate change impact on citizens’ lives and making them more resilient to it.

