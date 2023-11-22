European Commission pays a further €1.5 billion in assistance to Ukraine

Today, the European Commission paid a further €1.5 billion under the Macro-financial Assistance + package for Ukraine worth a total of up to €18 billion. Kyiv has so far received €16.5 billion this year under Macro-financial Assistance + .

This support will help Ukraine to continue paying wages and pensions, and keep essential public services running, such as hospitals, schools, and housing for relocated people. It will also allow Ukraine to ensure macroeconomic stability and restore critical infrastructure destroyed by Russia in its war of aggression, such as energy infrastructure, water systems, transport networks, roads, and bridges.

Today’s payment comes after the Commission found on 18 October that Ukraine had achieved important progress to enhance financial stability with the phasing out of temporary emergency taxation, and to strengthen the rule of law with, for instance, the restoration of the functioning of the High Council of Justice and High Qualification Council of Judges.

According to the Commission, Ukraine has also made significant advances towards improving its energy system with the restructuring of the Gas Transmission System Operator, and towards promoting a better business climate.

“Amidst Russia’s war of aggression, this financial aid by Europe has proven instrumental for Ukraine’s economic stability and for the continuity of its essential public services,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. “Our overall support to Ukraine currently amounts to almost €85 billion, military equipment included. And we will continue standing by Ukraine, with our proposed further €50 billion in support for the following years, until 2027.”

Find out more

Press release