Two vacancies in European Investment Bank’s Regional Hub for Eastern Europe in Kyiv

The European Investment Bank, the bank of the European Union, is seeking candidates for two full-time positions – office manager and driver – at its Regional Hub for Eastern Europe based in Kyiv.

Both positions are open to nationals from Ukraine. Although mainly operating from Kyiv, the successful candidate should also be prepared to travel within the region and occasionally to headquarters in Luxembourg.

The Office Manager will perform a wide range of support, administrative and budget duties and provide executive support to the Head of the Eastern European Hub, contributing to the organisational and administrative efficiency and performance of the Hub.

The candidate for this position should have a certified higher secondary level diploma, at least 5 years of relevant professional experience, preferably in a financial/banking operational environment, and excellent knowledge of written and spoken English and Ukrainian.

The Driver will ensure the driving and the maintenance of the office car and will provide basic administrative support to the Head of Eastern European Hub and other professionals in the office. 

The candidate for this position should have a valid driving permit Category B and clean driving record, at least 5 years of relevant professional experience, car maintenance basic skills, and good command of English.

The deadline for applications for both positions is 27 November.

