IronLink Logistics Announces $16.4 Million Expansion in South Carolina, Creating 250 New Jobs
340,000 Sq. ft State-of-the-Art Warehouse Facility Opening Establishes Companies First Presence In the Southeast, making a positive impact on the local economy.
IronLink Logistics, a prominent Third-Party Logistics (3PL) company based in Ontario, California, is excited to announce a major expansion with a substantial $16.4 million investment in Ladson, South Carolina. The new 340,000 square foot facility, strategically located at 6880 Weber Blvd in Ladson, will cater to the Port of Charleston and operate within the Federal Trade Zone. This expansion marks a significant milestone for IronLink Logistics as it ventures into the Southeastern region, bringing with it a wave of opportunities and economic impact.
— South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III
The Ladson facility is expected to generate 250 new job opportunities in Charleston County, contributing to the growth and prosperity of the local community. IronLink Logistics, known for its commitment to excellence in logistics solutions, plans to be fully operational by the end of the year and begin hiring immediately.
This expansion is a testament to IronLink Logistics' continuous growth and success in the logistics industry. The Ladson facility will join the ranks of the company's existing operations, which include three facilities in Southern California (two in Ontario and one in Chino) and two facilities in New Jersey. With the Ladson facility, IronLink Logistics will now have 1 million square feet of warehouse space, further solidifying its position as a leading player in the 3PL sector.
IronLink offers a comprehensive range of transportation, warehousing, and distribution services to a diverse customer base of industries and product sectors. The company handles various aspects of the supply chain, including inventory management, order fulfillment, and freight transportation from port and outbound freight worldwide. Currently IronLink serves some of the most profitable companies in the world including many Fortune 500 companies.
The company has a track record for providing first in class customer service and moves thousands of truckloads of freight nationwide yearly.
The company offers a wide variety of supply chain solution for customers including drayage, inventory storage, pick and pack, direct to customer order fulfillment and have flexible solution options to suit the needs of every customer.
Those interested in joining the IronLink Team and being part of this exciting expansion can explore career opportunities by visiting the company's careers page at www.IronLinkLogistics.com/Careers.
IronLink Logistics looks forward to a successful integration into the South Carolina market, fostering collaboration and delivering top-notch logistics solutions to its clients. The company remains committed to its core values of integrity, innovation, and customer satisfaction as it embarks on this new chapter of growth.
“With Charleston having the deepest port system on the East Coast, this new operation brings tremendous opportunities to IronLink. We welcome the company to South Carolina and look forward to many years of a successful partnership.”-Gov. of South Carolina Henry McMaster
“Logistics, especially the supply chain, is an integral part of our state’s economic framework. By establishing operations in Charleston County, IronLink gives South Carolina businesses an additional tool for moving products globally.”
-South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III
