Health for Fitness Podcast Simplifies Weight Loss + Wellness

Health for Fitness Podcast | Heather Mae

Simplifying health, fitness and weight loss for busy people.

Health, fitness, weight loss, etc - NONE of it has to be as complicated or as intense as most people make it.” — Heather Mae

UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heather Mae, a seasoned nutritionist and gym owner, is thrilled to announce the success of the Health for Fitness Podcast, a groundbreaking podcast dedicated to simplifying health and fitness for individuals with demanding schedules.

Commencing her journey as a gym owner at the young age of 21, Heather has amassed nearly a decade of invaluable experience in the health and fitness industry. Through her innovative and practical nutrition and fitness strategies, she has assisted clients in shedding significant weight without disrupting their daily routines or resorting to extreme restrictions.

When the pandemic forced the closure of her gym in 2020, Heather Mae seamlessly transitioned to the digital realm. The podcast initially served as an online resource for her clients during the lockdown, complemented by various other online offerings to sustain the gym's operations.

Today, the podcast boasts a substantial audience, reaching over 100,000 individuals through YouTube and all major streaming platforms. Notably, it secured a coveted spot on Morning Chalk Up's "Best Health and Fitness Podcasts" List for 2022.

Health for Fitness has experienced rapid growth, earning acclaim for its "fun and informative" and "entertaining" content, as attested by numerous Apple Podcast reviews. The podcast features a diverse array of guests, ranging from naturopaths to clients who have successfully lost over 100 pounds.

Heather Mae, the podcast's host, asserts, "Health, fitness, weight loss, etc - NONE of it has to be as complicated or as intense as most people make it." Her mission is to simplify health for millions, emphasizing the importance of returning to the basics.

As the New Year approaches, Health for Fitness is launching a free alternative for New Year's Resolutioners.

During the podcast, Heather Mae will guide listeners through the fundamentals she frequently covers with her clients, offering a complimentary workbook to accompany the 30-day challenge. This challenge is meticulously designed to assess every major facet of health and wellness, aligning with the podcast's central theme of prioritizing "the basics."

The "30 DAY LAUNCH" program will meticulously walk participants through the essentials, providing step-by-step guidance, resources, and tips along the way - and all you have to do is subscribe to the show. 100% Free.

Armed with a degree in Health Sciences, Heather Mae boasts nearly a decade of total experience coaching strength, conditioning, and nutrition. She specializes in assisting individuals who have struggled to achieve their goals in the past, employing a holistic and enthusiastic approach. While holding certifications from prestigious institutions such as ISSN, Precision Nutrition, and WAG, as well as CF-L1 and OPEX Certifications, Heather consistently directs attention to her extensive list of client testimonials over merely showcasing certifications.

Health for Fitness caters to busy individuals seeking an approach to health and fitness that seamlessly integrates with their lives, including their responsibilities as parents and professionals. Serving as a breath of fresh air for an industry often steeped in complexity, this podcast is undeniably one to watch. Subscribe now for unparalleled insights and actionable advice tailored to your unique lifestyle. (and, for a FREE New Years Resolution alternative that will stick!)

Top Low-Effort Weight Loss and Dieting Strategies