Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,481 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,307 in the last 365 days.

Jeryl Bright Drop Two New Singles, “Never Stop"

Never Stop Single

Jeryl Bright Never Stop

The Artist Jeryl Bright Releases New single, "Never Stop"

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeryl Bright, the former member of Cameo and Brainstorm, is making a significant impact in the music industry, releasing his latest single, "Never Stop." The highly anticipated track is available on all major streaming platforms starting Friday, July 19th, 2024. Known for his unique blend of R&B, Pop, Soul, and Hip-hop, Jeryl Bright has been captivating the music scene and building a strong fan base.

His previous single, a cover of Donny Hathaway's classic "Someday We'll All Be Free," has garnered millions of streams and solidified his reputation as a rising star. Now, with "Never Stop," Jeryl is poised to elevate his solo career even further. This release is a precursor to his upcoming studio album, also titled "Never Stop," set to drop later in 2024.

Another notable single from the album, "Only Lover," offers a nostalgic throwback feel and showcases Jeryl's versatile crooning vocal style, which he affectionately calls "big mouth singing." His soulful vocals ensure listeners to feel every word he sings. The lyrics of "Never Stop" remind us to never let anyone dim our light and to always stay true to ourselves.

Jeryl Bright's passion for music and dedication to his craft shines through in every note, making his recordings a testament to his growth as an artist and his ability to connect with his audience. With its uplifting message and catchy melody, "Never Stop" and "Only Lover" are set to become hits on everyone's playlist.

For more information on Jeryl Bright and his music, visit his website and follow him on social media.

Bizcuit Records
Northern Image Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Jeryl Bright Drop Two New Singles, “Never Stop"

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more