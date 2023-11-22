Manchin Announces $3.6 Million for Eight Rural Development Projects in West Virginia

November 22, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $3,619,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development program for eight projects that will spur economic development throughout West Virginia.

“Investing in our communities means long-term economic development that creates and supports good-paying jobs,” said Senator Manchin. “I am pleased USDA is investing more than $3.6 million in these eight vital projects across our state, which include building and renovating several community centers in Hancock, Pendleton, and Randolph counties, enhancing energy research efforts in Morgantown, and providing funding to support Woodlands Community Lenders. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that ensure rural communities across the Mountain State have what they need to thrive.”

Individual awards listed below: