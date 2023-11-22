Manchin Announces $3.6 Million for Eight Rural Development Projects in West Virginia
Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $3,619,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development program for eight projects that will spur economic development throughout West Virginia.
“Investing in our communities means long-term economic development that creates and supports good-paying jobs,” said Senator Manchin. “I am pleased USDA is investing more than $3.6 million in these eight vital projects across our state, which include building and renovating several community centers in Hancock, Pendleton, and Randolph counties, enhancing energy research efforts in Morgantown, and providing funding to support Woodlands Community Lenders. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that ensure rural communities across the Mountain State have what they need to thrive.”
Individual awards listed below:
- $1,772,000 (Loan) – Randolph County Development Authority
- This funding will support building a 26,500 square foot event center. Half of the building will be a theater style seating setup and the other half will be a flexible open space for exhibits and events.
- $750,000 (Loan) – Woodlands Community Lenders
- This funding will be used to make loans to small businesses in nine counties: Barbour, Randolph, Tucker, Upshur, Webster, Pocahontas, Pendleton, Grant, and Preston Counties.
- $500,000 (Loan) – Woodlands Community Lenders
- This funding will be used to make loans to small businesses in three counties: Barbour, Randolph, and Tucker Counties.
- $250,000 (Grant) – West Virginia University Research Corporation
- This funding will support providing technical assistance services to 40 small businesses in Morgantown. Striving to develop energy assessments and energy audits for small business located in rural areas.
- $99,500 (Grant) – Randolph County Development Authority
- This funding will support purchasing equipment and furnishings to complete a conference and event center.
- $99,000 (Grant) – Pendleton County Economic & Community Development
- This funding will support the creation of a rural business and entrepreneurial innovation center in Pendleton County.
- $97,750 (Grant) – City of Weirton
- This funding will support the building and development of a conference and event center in Hancock County.
- $50,750 (Grant) – Experience Learning
- This funding will support renovating and upgrading the Sweetwater Farm Trail Center in Pendleton County.
Previous Article