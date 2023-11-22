Support Black-Owned Businesses this Holiday Season with 60+ Great Shopping Destinations in Greater Philadelphia

Philadelphia, November 22, 2023 – While shopping for gifts this holiday season, make sure to check out the array of Black-owned and -operated shops, boutiques and bookstores in Philadelphia’s thriving small business scene. Shoppers can find treasures like vintage clothing, colorful ceramics and beauty essentials for everyone on their list, as well as a wide range of experiences like spa packages and fitness classes.

Of course, this guide can only scratch the surface of the many great Black-owned shops and boutiques in Philadelphia. Explore this directory from The African American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ and DE for more Black-owned businesses throughout the region.

Read on for a curated list of just some of the city’s standout Black-owned shopping destinations.

Bookstores

Atomic City Comics

Atomic City Comics, 638 South Street

Owned by Michael Yates and Darryl Jones, this classic comic book store, known for its wide selection of comics, graphic novels, manga, back issues, horror, sci-fi and old-school arcade games such as Street Fighter, has been a South Street mainstay since 2001.

Black and Nobel

Black and Nobel, 422 South Street

More than a bookstore, this cultural center owned by Hakim Hopkins offers DVDs and an array of health and wellness products in a creative atmosphere. The shop also ships to prisons, offering incarcerated folks reading materials.

Hakim’s Bookstore & Gift Shop

Hakim’s Bookstore & Gift Shop, 210 S. 52nd Street

One of the country’s oldest Black-owned bookstores — now an official historic site — resides at the same West Philly address where Dawud Hakim founded it more than 60 years ago. Historic, welcoming, old-school and family-friendly, the shop now belongs to Hakim’s daughter, Yvonne Blake.

Harriett’s Bookshop

Harriett’s Bookshop, 258 E. Girard Avenue

This welcoming, Fishtown-based, women-centric, art- and activism-forward, frankincense-scented, named-for-Harriet Tubman bookstore is owned by Jeannine A. Cook, who opened it in February 2020. On its shelves: Toni Morrison’s complete collection, works by Zora Neale Hurston, children’s books and more titles that Cook herself loves to read.

Multiverse

Multiverse, 8026 Germantown Avenue

This is the stuff nerdy dreams are made of. Fans of speculative fiction (think science fiction, fantasy and horror) can find a lovingly curated assortment of comics and novels, alongside toys, games, posters, apparel and more on the shelves at Multiverse.

Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books

Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books, 5445 Germantown Avenue

Owner Marc Lamont Hill’s Germantown hangout exudes community pride in its book selection and living-room vibe, a la Washington DC’s acclaimed Busboys and Poets chain. This bibliophile’s spot takes its name from the columnist and Temple University prof’s favorite uncle, who nurtured his love of reading.

Boutiques & Retail Shops

Blk Ivy Thrift

Blk Ivy Thrift, 3605 Lancaster Avenue

The latest project by Grant Blvd’s own Kimberly McGlonn, Blk Ivy Thrift calls back to the work and aesthetic of the Civil Rights Movement, combining community engagement and activism with cultural artifacts and fashion. The West Philly shop curates vintage and second-hand clothing that challenges industry norms.

Common Ground

Common Ground, 134 S. 11th Street

This Midtown Village consigner owned by Phillip Moore offers exclusive collectible sneakers and vintage pieces — Adidas x Bad Bunny, retro Air Jordans — and features rare, sold-out merch from prominent sportswear brands like Supreme and Bape.

Damari

Damari, 72 N. 2nd Street

Former Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins founded this men’s boutique to redefine modern custom suiting with creativity, styling and precise tailoring — all while keeping culture at the forefront. The shop stocks men’s suits, jackets, sweats, along with custom suits and pocket squares. They’re open by appointment only or online any time.

Dolly’s Boutique & Consignment

Dolly’s Boutique & Consignment, 6778 Germantown Avenue

The stylish set loves that this shop — owned by Shani Newton — carries women’s clothing for all sizes (small through triple extra-large), ages and budgets. On the racks: pant sets, stylish separates, maxi dresses and on-point accessories.

Grant Blvd

Grant Blvd, 140 S. 34th Street

When she started her line of women’s clothing and accessories in 2017, Kimberly McGlonn prioritized three things: sourcing reclaimed fabrics, manufacturing exclusively in Philadelphia, and supporting incarcerated and returning citizens. And she’s just as committed to that mission today. With a new flagship in University City, devotees of the shop can score fashion-forward skirt and crop top sets, denim, dresses and men’s clothing.

Kylie Rose Fashions

Kylie Rose Fashion, 506 Main Street, Darby

A self-taught seamstress, Shaelia Dawkins creates high-end formal and prom dresses as well as streetwear, like tracksuits, T-shirts, and hoodies for men and women. Covering both ends of the style spectrum, Kylie Rose Fashions carries attire for red carpets and lazy weekends alike.

Love Yourself by Shea Elizabeth

Love Yourself by Shea Elizabeth, 503 S. 52nd Street

Across the street from West Philadelphia’s Malcolm X Park, Love Yourself by Shea Elizabeth is a chic boutique that helps women create their own definition of cool with a great selection of shoes, jackets, dresses, jumpsuits and more.

Moore Vintage Archive

Moore Vintage Archive, 725 S. 4th Street

Fresh on the Fabric Row scene, Moore Vintage Archive is the place where you can find vintage Chanel, Gucci, Hermes and more women’s designer fashion. Owner Keesean Moore stocks the shop with timeless dresses, jackets, sets and books from Black authors.

Mount Airy Candle Co.

Mount Airy Candle Co., 633 W. Rittenhouse Street, Unit #3, and at select retailers including Occasionette, 1825 E. Passyunk Avenue

Hand-poured, uniquely scented candles are the star attraction for this growing business founded by owner Marques Davis in 2018. Online and at select Pennsylvania retail locations, devotees can purchase candles in fun scents like grapefruit and vetiver, passionfruit and plum, lavender clouds, and tobacco noire.

The Movement Philly

The Movement Philly, 7133 Germantown Avenue

Founded by friends (and former business competitors) Aaron Johnson and Bruce Tabbs, The Movement Philly specializes in handmade clothing, T-shirts, tie-dye, jewelry and vegan bath and beauty products. The Mt. Airy shop was featured in a “Buying Black” segment on Philly’s Fox 29 TV station in 2020.

Retro Rewind Vintage & Thrift

Retro Rewind Vintage & Thrift, 2804 W. Girard Avenue

After operating as a mobile boutique, Retro Rewind Vintage & Thrift opened a brick and mortar in Brewerytown (you can’t miss its neon yellow facade). Founded by Tia Whitfield, the shop stocks both women and men’s fashions, from blazers and dresses to denim and T-shirts.

Senoj Clothing

Senoj Clothing, 1609 South Street

This South Street boutique is owned by Charrita Jones, who curates the shop’s collection of “effortlessly chic” women’s apparel. The vibe at Senoj is all about empowering women to be comfortable in their own skin. The shop offers all kinds of looks, from bodysuits and outerwear to skirts, dresses and sunglasses.

Accessories

Blue Sole Shoes

Blue Sole Shoes, 1805 Chestnut Street

Owner Steve Jamison, a fashion footwear specialist, established his sunny Rittenhouse Square boutique in 2007 to cater to high-end tastes in men’s shoes, socks and accessories — and to provide high-quality customer service. Among the designers in stock: Harris, Magnanni, John Galliano and Les Hommes.

Philadelphia Diamond Company

Philadelphia Diamond Company, 421 Chestnut Street

Custom engagement and wedding rings, one-of-a-kind pieces and gemologist-certified appraisals are the reason clients call ahead to book appointments at this Old City jewelry shop, owned by Ken and Nicole Black.

Style by Blain

Style by Blain, 8433 Germantown Avenue

With a showroom featuring a pool table, elegant wooden side tables and a beautiful fireplace to display his unique selection of shoes, owner Voltaire Blain — known as the best-dressed man in Chestnut Hill — strives to make shopping for shoes an experience like no other. His shop carries a wide selection of hard-to-find shoes, including loafers, oxfords, and both high- and low-cut boots for men, as well as several styles for women.

Lifestyle

Amazulu Collections

Amazulu Collections, Reading Terminal Market, 51 N. 12th Street

For more than 30 years, this Reading Terminal Market stall has served as a location for silversmith Charita Powell to showcase her handmade jewelry. For sale: lamps, dolls, sculptures and cultural clothing, including Powell’s vibrant pieces from her Urban Karma Wear line.

Ceramic Concept

Ceramic Concept, 5015 Baltimore Avenue

Opened in November 2020, this West Philly store showcases pieces by more than 50 national and international artists and makers, including works by owner Stefani Threet, all in a modern, minimalist-styled space.

De’Village

De’Village, Reading Terminal Market, 51 N. 12th Street

Stone and wooden jewelry, artwork, fabric, sculptures and more from Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria are on offer at this Reading Terminal Market stand owned by Watson and Joycelyn Parks.

Little Marrakesh Bazaar

Little Marrakesh Bazaar, Reading Terminal Market, 51 N. 12th Street

Showcasing the goods of owner Chakir Bouchaid’s home country, Little Marrakesh Bazaar is Reading Terminal Market’s destination for Moroccan handcrafted gifts. In his booth, find intricately designed home goods (like mirrors and spice jars), leather bags and turquoise jewelry.

Expect Lace

Expect Lace, 4403 Main Street

Expect Lace aims to build customer confidence through an intimate understanding of the female body and offerings that sculpt every shape and size. Owned by Shaw Lewis, the Manayunk boutique carries some of the world’s top intimate brands for women and men. Services include personalized undergarment fittings and lingerie consultations.

Kellijane

Kellijane, 1415 S. Broad Street #1

Kelly Monk’s South Philly home decor shop is designed to feel like a sanctuary, and her rich fabrics and textiles can transform any home to feel the same way. A new bedding line (the product of 20 years of research), cozy blankets, colorful throw pillows and luxe table fabrics are among the offerings. Either make an appointment or stop by if you’re in the neighborhood.

South Street Art Mart

South Street Art Mart, 530 S. 4th Street

What began as a holiday pop-up shop turned into a permanent fixture on South Street. South Street Art Mart, curated by co-owners Nicole Krecicki and Nicole Wiegand, carries works of art, jewelry, zines, pins and so much more from over 180 Philly-area artists and makers.

Trunc

Trunc, 929 N. 2nd Street

This Northern Liberties lifestyle boutique, co-owned by Dorothea Gamble and Dagmar Mitchell, carries socially responsible, handmade and environmentally conscious products for the home and body, including jewelry, clothing, art and beauty essentials.

Ubuntu Fine Art Gallery

Ubuntu Fine Art, 5423 Germantown Avenue

This fine art photo gallery in Germantown showcases the work of its founder and owner Steven CW Taylor. Displayed prints of Taylor’s work immerses visitors and encourages them to interact with the places and people Taylor has photographed during the course of his travels. Each print comes with care instructions and a certificate of authenticity.

Yowie

Yowie, 226 South Street

What first began as a home and lifestyle shop in 2016 has now blossomed into a boutique hotel, shop and design studio, founded by Shannon Maldonado. The Queen Village cafe and storefront, is stocked with design-forward home goods, jewelry, books and apparel. The hotel is an extension of the shop, with Maldonado’s keen eye for style and design carried through each of the 15 suites.

1040 Creative

1040 Creative, 1040 N. 2nd Street, Suite 301

Founded by Pauline Houston McCall, Sheena Garcia and Marcy Morris, this creative hub, studio space and gallery offers art classes for all ages, pop-up workshops, family arts days and gallery exhibitions.

Spas, Beauty & Wellness

3rd Element Spa

3rd Element Spa & Salon, 7175 Ogontz Avenue

Proving sisters make the best small business partners, owners Tomika Branch and Chyvonne Shackelford established their full-service day spa in West Oak Lane. Popular here: hydrating facials, gel manicures, detox pedicures, plus waxing, lash and brow enhancements, massages and self-care products, including 3rd Element candles and body cleansers.

Abiyah Naturals

Abiyah Naturals, 22 Ardmore Avenue, Ardmore

Abiyah Naturals is the spot for owner Topia Tessema’s handmade and natural soaps, body oils and moisturizers. The shop also stocks art and apparel from other women and Black-owned merchants.

Dope Botanicals

Dope Botanicals, 257 S. 20th Street

Sisters (and Philly natives) Nakia and Taahirah Stith are the owners of this Rittenhouse Square apothecary — or “a‘plant’ecary,” as they call it — that sells plant-based remedies in the form of herbs, smoothies, tonics, teas and tinctures. Their goal? To offer up herbs of the liquid, powder or cut variety that relieve customers of what’s bothering them in a judgment-free zone.

Duafe Holistic Hair Care

Duafe Holistic Hair Care, 3129 N. 22nd Street

Syreeta Scott — stylist to Jill Scott, Ava DuVernay, Questlove and Janet Jackson — has held court in North Philly for two decades, pioneering natural styles and in-demand services (locs, braids, two-strand twists, hair color) that definitely require advanced booking.

Faheem’s Hands of Precision

Faheem’s Hand of Precision, 2100 S. 20th Street

Faheem Alexander has taken the barbering world by storm with his hands of precision. At it for over 25 years now, he’s known for his expertise in styling, hairline correction and beard grooming. Faheem has worked on many celebrity clients, including Tracy Morgan and Philadelphia’s favorite hip-hop group, The Roots.

Girls Auto Clinic Repair Center

Girls Auto Clinic Repair Center, 7425 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby

Engineer turned mechanic (and author of Girls Auto Clinic Glove Box Guide) Patrice Banks has established the city’s first and only women-run garage. Next door, she opened Clutch Beauty Bar, serving up manis, pedis and waxing services.

The Naked Peach

The Naked Peach Waxing Boutique, 708 S. 5th Street

With three locations in Philadelphia — South Street West, Roxborough and Queen Village — this full-service waxing studio is a convenient option for those interested in quick and painless body and facial waxing, as well as lash-brow tints, lash perm-lifts and threading. Owned by Sarah Giovinetti-Mobley, The Naked Peach has provided more than $42,000 in scholarships to Philadelphians in need.

Nbeauty Inc.

Nbeauty Inc., 3933 Ridge Avenue

Owned by Naeemah Johnson, Nbeauty Inc. is a beauty brand and salon that caters to African American hair styles and textures. From natural hairstyling to braids and extensions, two locations in North Philadelphia and Ardmore offer full salon services, with stylists who specialize in working with the diverse textures of African American hair. In addition, an online shop offers a line of skincare products, shampoos and conditioners.

Posh Hair Artistry

Posh Hair Artistry, 8010 Germantown Avenue

With over 23 years of expertise, owner Tish Taylor created a relaxing and tranquil setting to ensure that clients get the best hair-care experience. Stylists work on all textures of hair. Services include relaxers, weaves, highlights, special-occasion hair and more.

QueenStylista’s Mane Artistry

QueenStylista’s Mane Artistry, 55 W. Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore

At QueenStylista’s, Sheena Dickerson has cultivated a friendly, welcoming space exclusively for women. The Ardmore salon is known for its precision cuts, coloring and styling, and the staff has a reputation for building trust with clients in search of a fresh look.

Salon A’Marie

Salon A’Marie, 5261 Ridge Avenue

Owner Aundrea Watkins’ experience in natural hair care helped her create a loyal client base when she opened Salon A’Marie in 2020. The hair, brow and lash studio in Manayunk also sells hair oil, edge tamer and Black Lives Matter merchandise.

Safi Skinsentials

Safi Skinsentials, 1517 W. Girard Avenue

Safi Brown, whose name means “pure and sincere friend” in Arabic, knows what it’s like to struggle with acne. At her facial studio, the licensed skin therapist provides customizable solutions for clients specializing in facials, LED therapy, microdermabrasion, chemical peels and dermaplaning.

Salon Tenshi

Salon Tenshi, 537 N. 10th Street

Owned by Brandy DaVila, Salon Tenshi’s two locations in Philadelphia and Narberth offer full salon services, including hair styling, coloring and custom oil treatments. Salon Tenshi accepts clients of all ages. DaVila is also the creator of Tenshi Makeup, a line of all natural and hypo-allergenic beauty products that can be purchased in-store.

Ursula’s About Phace Rittenhouse Makeup Studio

Ursula’s About Phace Rittenhouse Makeup Studio, 1500 Walnut Street, Suite 816

This by-appointment-only spot belongs to an industry vet whose 25-plus years in the business include stints with Bobbi Brown and François Nars. Devoted clients swear by owner Ursula Augustine’s award-winning brow sculpting (Allure, Philadelphia magazine), dermaplaning facials, lash lifts and pro makeup.

Fitness

BeautiFitStrong

Beautifitstrong Fitness Studio, 4027 Ridge Avenue

Award-winning body builder and coach Audra Anusionwu takes a holistic approach to wellness. In an East Falls studio, Anusionwu and her team offer personal training, group fitness classes and dance fitness classes to help clients feel strong and confident.

DanceFit

DanceFit Chestnut Hill, 98 Bethlehem Pike

Under new ownership — by Megan Kizer since 2023 — this Chestnut Hill boutique dance fitness studio offers in person and online classes for people who love to dance. With offerings like Zumba, HipFit and Tone Zone, DanceFit disguises exercise as fun and makes working out feel like a party.

Watts Fitness Studio

Watts Fitness Studio, 2712 N. 5th Street, 2nd Floor

Peter Watts opened his gym in 2003 in the heart of the city’s Latino community and has nurtured an all-are-welcome atmosphere. Today, Watts Fitness Studio serves a very diverse clientele. People here regardless of age or fitness level are encouraged to participate in a variety of classes, including Zumba, HIIT cardio and weight training, as well as personal-training sessions.

Flowers & Plants

FarmerJawn Agriculture & Kitchen

FarmerJawn Agriculture & Kitchen, 1225 E. Street Road, West Chester

FarmerJawn Agriculture & Kitchen is a mission-driven organic produce farm and garden center owned by Christa Barfield (aka FarmerJawn). At this West Chester farm, you’ll find locally produced products like syrups, breads and teas, along with plenty of flowers, seeds, herbs, grow kits, and seasonal fruits and veggies.

Plant and People

Plant and People, 1431 N. 52nd Street

For mother and daughter duo, Cherron Perry-Thomas and Amma Thomas, plants are means of stress management, self-care and community restoration. On top of houseplants and fair trade environmentally friendly wellness products, Plant and People offers books, natural supplements, hemp-based supplies, handcrafted accessories and community workshops throughout the year.

Paul Beale’s Florist

Paul Beale’s Florist, 7220 Ogontz Avenue

For over half a century, Paul Beale’s Florist has been the go-to florist for every occasion from proms and weddings to illness and sympathy bouquets. This family-owned business is committed to offering the finest in contemporary or traditional floral arrangements.

Vault + Vine

Vault + Vine, 3507 Midvale Avenue

Owned by Diana Baye and Breana Pettiford, Vault + Vine is a greenhouse, a flower shop, a retail shop, a floral designer and a coffee shop. Located in East Falls, it’s a must-visit for all things flowers and plants.

Online Only

All Caps Studio

Founded in 2018, this Philly fashion photographer-turned-designer Saeed Ferguson has infused nature and positivity into his designs, creating a streetwear line that includes graphic T-shirts, tote bags, hoodies, and more.

Black Soul Vintage

This Germantown-based online shop features Black texts, ephemera, art and home goods that inspire an Afro-centric lifestyle, curated by owner Tomarra Sankara-Kilombo. In addition to vintage books, online shoppers can snag vinyl records and clothing, too.

Buddha Babe

Tina Dixon Spence creates and sells luxurious but practical items for babies, toddlers and the home. Popular offerings include blankets, swaddles, bibs, burp cloths, teething rings, scarves, clothing, cards, gift boxes and more.

Bungee Oblečení

Founder Darrell Alston began sketching shoe designs (over 250 of them to be exact) while incarcerated. Following his release from prison, Alston launched Bungee Oblečení (a nod to his life’s many ups and downs) in 2018, promoting flashy conversation-starting designs. You can find the luxury sneaker and athleisure brand in select boutiques throughout Philadelphia — and online.

Brown Girls Can

Philadelphia native Tanysha Powell helms this online company, founded as a tribute to the Brown women who raised her. On offer: handmade jewelry, apparel, candles and more. Pro tip: Don’t miss the shop’s hand-poured Intention Setting Candles.

D’Iyanu

Founded in King of Prussia, online shop D’Iyanu carries a co-ed line of ready-to-wear, bold print and African-inspired blazers, pants, scarves, maxi dresses, skirts and jumpsuits. Owner Addie Elabor founded the shop with her brother, Dara Ajayi, and named their brand using a combination of the words “miracle” and “wonderful” from their native Yoruba language.

DNA Floral

The mother-daughter duo of Nicole and Domino Mack designs and creates flower arrangements to tailor any unique style, prioritizing local resources and sustainable efforts. They offer fresh, seasonal floral arrangements as well as dried botanicals, ranging from extravagant show stopping features to elegant centerpieces.

Emotional Therapy

The brainchild of Myles Nicholls — aka Malo — Emotional Therapy’s line of sweatsuits and t-shirts was born out of a time when that’s all he was wearing: the Covid lockdown. Popular items include beanies with bear ears, sweatsuits and hoodies.

Expressionz By Faith

Philadelphia native Imani (whose first name means Faith) is the self-taught seamstress behind this online-only clothing store for women. On offer: custom tunics and hijabs influenced by Imani’s passion for helping women channel their inner beauty.

Flourishing Beauty and Wellness

Flourishing Beauty and Wellness encourages consumers to indulge in self-care with a soothing cup of organic tea and organic skincare products with natural ingredients. The online-only company, which Charisse Nelson opened in 2020, offers loose-leaf teas with delightful names like Brain Love and Mellow Out and skin-care serums.

Freebird1985

Tierra Thompson’s handmade jewelry is crafted in Philadelphia and sold online. With a mantra of “be free to be you,” the pieces — chunky bracelets, earrings and sets — are as original as their wearers.

Gold + Water Co.

Owner (and Temple grad) Chartel Findlater’s focus is on creating handcrafted soaps, bath items and home decor in small batches at Gold + Water. She sells these items online and select events — or sign up for a subscription and luxuriate with new products every month.

Just Gifts N’ Vibes

Formerly known as Paper Moon, Just Gifts N’ Vibes stocks local and mission-forward online artists, makers and creatives. Offerings rotate each season, giving plenty of small artists the chance to promote their works. In the online shop, expect candles, tote bags, artwork and more.

Marsh + Mane

After having recently closed its brick-and-mortar spot, this natural hair beauty supply boutique — owned by Visit Philadelphia’s own Jenea Robinson — carries an in-house brand of hair, skin, and bath and body products online.

Philadelphia Printworks

Available online and at select retailers including Wooden Shoe Books, 704 South Street

From T-shirts to tote bags, the goods from this workshop are adorned with modern designs, all through the lens of social justice. Founded in 2010 by Maryam Pugh and Ruth Paloma Rivera-Perez, Philadelphia Print Works’ products can be found online and at select brick-and-mortar stores in the area.

Sustainable Farm by Custom Cuisine

West Philadelphia urban farmer and owner Christina McCoy wants to help foster everyone’s green thumb. Sustainable Farm by Custom Cuisine sells countertop hydroponic plant systems, organic plant starts and skincare products.

The Sable Collective

The Sable Collective is an online boutique curated with products dedicated to the cultural references and experiences of Black women and women of color. All of the shop’s clothing, jewelry, housewares and wellness products are intentionally sourced from BIPOC and women artisans and entrepreneurs.

Xavi Row Bespoke

Scoring a 2021 Best of Philly nod, Xavi Row Bespoke is known for its bold, ultra-dapper custom suits. Owner Leroy West creates suits and shirts for professionals, grooms and wedding guests, prom goers and red carpet appearances, including at the Emmys. Clients make appointments online for West to do measurements and fittings in their home, office or Philly-area showroom. The time from measurement to outfit completion is about four weeks.

