True North Mergers & Acquisitions Named in Top 5 Lower Middle Market Investment Banks by Axial

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True North Mergers & Acquisitions (TNMA) is proud to announce its inclusion in Axial's prestigious Q3 2023 Lower Middle Market Investment Banking League Tables.

In a competitive landscape where 2,360 deals were brought to market in Q3 by 571 sell-side investment banks and M&A advisors, True North Mergers & Acquisitions secured its place among the top 5, representing 4.3% of these transactions during the quarter.

"We are honored to be recognized alongside so many other respected industry leaders,” said True North Managing Director Erica Gilson. “This achievement not only reaffirms our dedication to our clients but also reflects the exceptional teamwork of our staff. We couldn't be happier.”

Axial's ranking method is driven largely by four factors:

1. Client quality (based on pursuits per deal and total recommended buyers)

2. Buyside targeting (pursuit rate per deal)

3. M&A process effectiveness (ability to progress buyers from initial pursuit to NDA to CIM)

4. Deal outcome (IOI, LOI, and closure rates)

True North Mergers & Acquisitions' inclusion in Axial's league tables underscores the firm's commitment to delivering top-notch service, efficient deal execution, and remarkable results for its clients.

For a comprehensive overview of Q3 deal activity and a detailed breakdown by industry, visit Axial.net.

ABOUT TRUE NORTH MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

True North Mergers & Acquisitions, formerly the lower middle market M&A practice within Sunbelt Business Advisors, is a practice focused on providing mergers and acquisitions advisory services for companies with annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $150 million-plus. True North Mergers & Acquisitions was formed to capitalize on the M&A expertise that Sunbelt Business Advisors has developed and on the success the company has had in middle-market transactions. More information is available at www.tnma.com.