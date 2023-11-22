Application Period for Late Season WMA Waterfowl Hunts Open Until December 5

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the application period for the 2023 Late Season Waterfowl Hunts is now open through Dec. 5.

Applications can be made online here, or on the TWRA mobile app, TWRA region offices, or any TWRA license agent. Mailed applications will not be accepted. Applicants must be at least 16 years old. Detailed application instructions, WMA locations, and general waterfowl quota hunt information are available on the TWRA website on the Quota Hunts page.

A person may only submit one application, that can include up to 48 unique hunt choices; hunt choices may not be repeated. Qualifying parties must have at least four members, with a maximum of eight.

A party must be established by a party leader who will select the hunt choices for the entire party. A party number will be assigned to the leader after the application has been submitted. The leader informs the person(s) wishing to join the party of the party number. The members will choose "join a party" on their application and input the leader's party number onto their application.

TWRA's priority drawing system gives one priority point to applicants each year they apply and are not successful for any hunt. Applicants who were successful last year will start over with a priority of zero. If applicants in a party have varying priority points, the party will assume the point status of the highest point of the party. If a party is unsuccessful, each party member's individual priority will increase by 1 point.

A successful applicant may bring up to seven additional hunters (guests) of their choice, each day of the hunt. The number of adults in a blind or pool may not exceed eight, one of which must be a permit holder. No additional party members can be added after the drawing. Permits are nontransferable.

Successful applicants will receive an email with instructions to log-in and claim their permit before Dec. 18. Each party member must claim their own permit. Permits will be available to print after the permit has been claimed. Individuals in the party that fail to claim their permit forfeit their individual permit but may still hunt with a permit holder in attendance at the blind. If the entire party fails to claim their permits, the site location will be forfeited.

The deadline for applications is Dec. 5 at 11:59 (CDT).

