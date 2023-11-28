eyefactive presents new models of Transparent OLED Touchscreens
eyefactive updates revolutionary OLED-based touchscreen systems, SOLARIS and POLARIS, redefining interactive digital signage.HAMBURG, GERMANY, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eyefactive, a pioneering leader in interactive digital signage touchscreen technologies, proudly announces the launch of new models of their semi-transparent products, SOLARIS and POLARIS. These innovative touchscreen systems redefine interactive digital signage, combining a digital interactive layer with real-world objects, allowing for augmented reality experiences.
SOLARIS
These semi-transparent multitouch display cabinets combine interactive digital information with visible products inside the showcase, creating immersive and engaging customer experiences. SoLARIS touchscreen cabinets are available in various sizes and colors, with customizable apps for diverse business needs. Various sizes up to 86'' and customizable options are available, enhancing product presentations and customer engagement
POLARIS
eyefactive promises retailers to amaze their customers and boost sales with the new POLARIS touchscreen displays. These displays, equipped with LG's innovative OLED technology, offer vibrant visuals and impressive transparency.
Transparent Digital Signage Market Insights
In today's digital signage landscape, transparent digital signage is in high demand. eyefactive's products tap into this growing market, offering high-resolution, interactive, and transparent displays.
According to market research, the transparent digital signage market is expected to grow by $8,282.87 million during 2022-2027, with a CAGR of 30.36%. eyefactive's innovative OLED-based touchscreen systems are positioned perfectly to capitalize on this market growth.
What are OLED Touchscreen Displays?
OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diodes) is a flat lighting technology produced by layering organic thin films between two conductors. When an electrical current is applied, it emits a vivid light.
OLEDs are self-illuminating displays, eliminating the need for a backlight, resulting in thinner and more energy-efficient screens compared to LCD displays, which rely on a white backlight. This technology is relatively recent and enables the creation of semi-transparent displays. By adding a touch layer, these displays can become interactive.
Read the full press release here:
https://www.eyefactive.com/en/press-releases/eyefactive-presents-new-models-transparent-oled-touchscreens
Further information:
https://www.eyefactive.com/en/transparent-touchscreen-cabinet-solaris
https://www.eyefactive.com/en/transparent-oled-touchscreen-polaris
https://www.eyefactive.com/en/multitouch-software-multiuser-apps
External links:
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/reports/5321349/global-transparent-digital-signage-market-2023?utm_source=MC&utm_medium=Email&utm_code=mzr9lzks5&utm_ss=10&utm_campaign=1863247+-+Global+Transparent+Digital+Signage+Market+2023-2027&utm_exec=doma300mtd
Matthias Woggon
eyefactive GmbH
press@eyefactive.com
