South End Capital Announces FAST CAPITAL up to $500,000

FAST CAPITAL up to $500,000 from a $2.2B direct nationwide business lender

$2.2 billion direct nationwide lender offers expedited, low rate, working capital financing for small business owners.

South End Capital is dedicated to empowering businesses with financing options that are not only swift but also affordable and tailored to their unique needs.” — Noah Grayson, President of South End Capital

ST. CLOUD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South End Capital, a division of Stearns Bank N.A., a prominent $2.2 billion financial institution, is thrilled to announce the availability of FAST CAPITAL, offering up to $500,000 for businesses nationwide. As a direct lender with a proven track record, South End Capital is steadfast in its commitment to providing swift funding solutions through a streamlined process.

Responding to recent significant guideline changes and leveraging its status as a preferred SBA lender, South End Capital introduces an enhanced SBA business loan program, offering businesses an easier, faster, and more affordable financing solution.

Key Features include:

- Low Rates from Prime + 3%

- Streamlined Documentation

- NO Financials & Collateral Options

- NO Loan Points or Guarantee Fees

- NO Prepay Penalty

- Funding in Days is Possible

Noah Grayson, President of South End Capital, affirms, "South End Capital is dedicated to empowering businesses with financing options that are not only swift but also affordable and tailored to their unique needs. The availability of our FAST CAPITAL program marks a new era of accessibility and efficiency in small business financing."

Businesses qualifying for this program stand to benefit significantly, avoiding expensive merchant cash advances and enjoying the added advantage of $0 in SBA guarantee fees. The program facilitates a seamless transition to predictable monthly loan payments, complemented by a 10-year loan term and no penalty for early repayment.

For businesses seeking common-sense financing options, South End Capital provides a variety of programs. To learn more about the financing solutions offered through South End Capital, click [here].

ABOUT SOUTH END CAPITAL

South End Capital was founded in 2009 and is a division of Stearns Bank N.A., a $2.2 billion institution. Our innovative direct lending and comprehensive marketplace financing delivers a full spectrum of capital solutions for emerging and expanding businesses. A tech-powered platform and premier customer support offers equal access to industry-leading business, equipment, and real estate funding.

Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

*Financing may be offered through Stearns Bank, N.A. or other third-party lenders. Neither South End Capital nor any lender makes any commitment to lend, representation or guaranty of any person’s eligibility for financing. Requested financing is subject to approval by the lender, and if applicable as to government-backed financing, the U.S. Government. South End Capital makes no commitment or guaranty as to the amount of referral fees, the timing of payment of referral fees, or other income payable under the South End Capital Referral Partner program. All programs, offers, and promotions, implied or stated, are subject to change or cancellation without notice.