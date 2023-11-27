Continuing Education Company (CEC) Launches Clinical Online CME Courses in Infectious Disease
Continuing Education Company (CEC) has launched two online medical education (CME) courses on Infectious Disease for family and internal medicine clinicians.
With these two new Infectious Disease Courses, our goal is to provide family and internal medicine clinicians with the latest advancements, clinical insights, and evidence-based strategies”PALM COAST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuing Education Company (CEC), a pioneer in medical education, has unveiled two groundbreaking on-demand Continuing Medical Education (CME) courses tailored for primary care clinicians, developed to meet the educational needs of physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. These comprehensive courses, led by esteemed Infectious Disease and HIV Specialist, Dr. Andrew W. Urban, address critical aspects of infectious diseases commonly encountered by medical professionals.
"Sexually Transmitted Infection: An Update on the Recognition and Management of Common STI Syndromes" delivers a comprehensive update for primary care physicians on rapidly changing epidemiology, diagnostic considerations, and therapeutic strategies for common sexually transmitted infections (STIs). This course covers Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Genital Herpes, Syphilis, and Mycoplasma Genitalium. Participants learn about the impact of changing STI epidemiology, diagnostic testing limitations, treatment recommendations, and the importance of clinical assessment and screening.
"Skin & Soft Tissue Infections: Acute, Recurrent, and Masqueraders" equips family and internal medicine clinicians with indispensable tools for the effective management of bacterial skin and soft tissue infections, covering infection recognition, management, and the spectrum of bacterial infections.
Both courses, offering engaging formats, are led by Dr. Andrew W. Urban and are eligible for a maximum of 2.25 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. Clinicians, including physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants, have the flexibility to complete the courses at their own pace, enhancing their recognition and management skills for skin and soft tissue infections, as well as STIs.
An additional Infectious Disease course will be announced soon.
Walter Ejnes, CEO of Continuing Education Company, commented, "With these two new Infectious Disease Courses, our goal is to provide family and internal medicine clinicians, including physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants, with the latest advancements, clinical insights, and evidence-based strategies that will lead to improved patient outcomes."
For enrollment and further information, please visit the Online Courses page on the CEC website at www.cmemeeting.org.
About Continuing Education Company:
Continuing Education Company has been a trailblazer in medical education for over 30 years, offering live, virtual, and online CME activities focused on enhancing knowledge and improving patient outcomes for primary care clinicians.
