New Job Openings Announced in Nashville and Jackson

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking interested and qualified candidates for the following positions:

CJIS SUPPORT SPECIALIST

Tennessee Instant Check System (TICS) Unit

TBI Headquarters

Nashville/Davidson County

1 Vacancy

Job Duties:

Responsible for developing training materials, scheduling, and instructing all classes for the Disposition of Firearms (TICS/NICS). Complies with FBI and state audit requirements by maintaining accurate and complete documentation of each training session. Conducts training sessions according to TICS/NICS Rules and TICS/NICS Training Procedures. Provides technical assistance to law enforcement agencies, colleges, courts and universities for assistance with the disposition of firearms and the reporting of prohibited persons to FBI/NICS Indices. This position requires proficiency with creating documents and presentations using Microsoft Offices Suite products and frequent overnight travel to teach classes across the state.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and one year of full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years.

Monthly Salary: $3,542 – $5,300

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 52883. This position will remain posted from November 23, 2023 – November 29, 2023, for five (5) business days.

CJIS SUPPORT SPECIALIST

Tennessee Instant Check System (TICS) Unit

Jackson/Madison County

1 Vacancy

Job Duties:

Responsible for auditing of Law enforcement Agencies, law enforcement agencies, and all Tennessee courts on disposition of firearms entries. Ensures compliance with policy, state, and federal laws. Reviews inquiries and entries into the federal NICS System of law enforcement agencies and courts to ensure that the inquiries and entries are complete, and valid according to federal and state requirements. Prepares written reports after each review and must ensure all required steps are completed for each agency’s audit. Provides technical assistance to agencies/courts with entries and queries of the NICS System. Audit reviews will take place in the TBI Headquarters Office, in Nashville or on site and will involve frequent overnight travel.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and one year of full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years.

Monthly Salary: $3,542 – $5,300

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at http://www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 52882. This position will remain posted from November 23, 2023 – November 29, 2023, for five (5) business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.