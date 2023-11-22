Five Indicted Following Multi-Agency Drug Investigation in Lake County

TIPTONVILLE – An ongoing drug investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and 27th Judicial Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the Dyersburg Police Department, has resulted in the indictment and arrest of five people on various drug-related charges.

Beginning in March 2022, TBI agents and investigators began a proactive investigation into the distribution of illicit drugs in Tiptonville. As a result of evidence gathered during the investigation, on November 13th, a Lake County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging five individuals. Each has since been arrested and booked into the Lake County Jail:

Michael W. Sneed (DOB: 8/18/85), Jonesboro, Arkansas: Two counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell, Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), $20,000 bond Kaprice Hart (DOB: 8/1/83), Tiptonville: One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sell, Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine), $30,000 bond Jack W. McKenzie III (DOB: 1/24/86): Two counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell, Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), $20,000 bond Gregory J. Rivers (DOB: 11/10/61), Tiptonville: Two counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell, Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), released on own recognizance Mark A. Davidson (DOB: 3/1/73), Tiptonville: Two counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell, Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), released on own recognizance.