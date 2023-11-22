Bakell® Tinker Dust sparkles on Disney's 'Wish' promo across Regal Cinemas
Bakell is providing the shine in Popscorn new gourmet popcorn for Regal Cinemas' Disney 'Wish' premiere.
Gold Tinker Dust dusted on the new 'Caramel Glitter Popcorn' by Popscorn, available in Regals Cinemas nationwide for the Disney 'Wish' release.
Bakell's signature edible glitters shine on Pops Corn's nationwide Regal Cinemas promotion for Disney's Wish, celebrating 100 years of Walt Disney storytelling.
Generations of kids have gone to see Disney flicks... Everything about those moments is nostalgic, so having Tinker Dust play its modest part at the Wish premier is magical.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bakell® (www.bakell.com) is ecstatic to see Tinker Dust® adorn the 'Wish Caramel Glitter Popcorn' through a partnership by Pops Corn Inc. with The Walt Disney Company and Regal Cinemas. Become a star at the Wish premier, as Regal Cinema moviegoers will be able to celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary with shining, gourmet popcorn treat.
— Adrianna Toro, Bakell Campaign Manager
Bakell is America's favorite cake decoration & baking tool supplier, with a vast array of in-house manufactured edible glitters, luster dusts among sprinkles, food colorants, and more. Pops Corn has been the 'home of gourmet popcorn' since 2001 and has seen the biggest releases alongside thousands of cinema lovers.
The 'Wish Caramel Glitter Popcorn' will be a mix of white and blue caramel popcorn with gold edible glitter. The 'Wish' promotional popcorn will feature in nationwide Regal Cinemas alongside the big Disney release.
The anticipated release of Wish will honor the enduring legacy of Disney works and pictures of the last 100 years. Regal Cinemas is also marking the occasion with a special Pops Corn 'Wish' caramel blend, topped with Gold Tinker Dust for an unforgettable experience.
Bakell fans have seen Tinker Dust featured in Disneyland events before; now, the company is proud to see its popular edible glitter blend accompanying the film marking the Disney centenary.
"Generations of kids have gone to see Disney flicks with a big smile and even bigger bucket of popcorn," Bakell Campaign Manager Adrianna Toro said. "Everything about those moments is nostalgic, so having Tinker Dust play its modest part at the Wish premier is magical."
Last year, sister-brand Brew Glitter® had its Blue drink glitters included in AMC's specialty cocktail for Avatar: The Way of Water, a film by 20th Century Studios, a property of The Walt Disney Studios.
Bakell & Brew Glitter have been trusted by everyone from at-home bakers to international brands. Featured in People Magazine as a 'showstopping' cake decoration, Tinker Dust has is the preferred edible glitter for creating amazing treats.
Bakell manufactures Tinker Dust, luster dust, drink glitters and more in Safe Quality Food (SQF) Level 3 facilities, strictly using ingredients approved by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Along with retail services, Bakell offers dessert tools & baking supplies at wholesale as well as packaging & kitting branded products through copacking partnerships.
About Bakell LLC:
Located in Southern California, USA, Bakell LLC is a privately-owned and operated business with a global presence. Bakell confectionery products and brands are sold directly online via an eCommerce platform at www.bakell.com. Bakell is the #1 online destination for all things confectionery products including edible glitters, sprinkles, luster dust, all natural petal dust food coloring, highlighter dusts, colored pigments, rimming sugars, colored rimming salts, silicone molds, custom cake decorating stencils, cupcake wrappers and many other cake decorating supplies. Bakell food packaging and food manufacturing facilities are SQF Level 3 (Quality) Certified and a local product of SoCal with advanced food safety certificates. Bakell food products are available to purchase in bulk container sizes, in wholesale volumes sold by the case and with custom labels through a state-of-the-art in-house Private Label Program.
Bakell Media Department
Bakell
+1 800-292-2137
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other