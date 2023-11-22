Submit Release
The EdVenture Group awards $30,000 to lead organizations for WV Entrepreneurship Ecosystem subcommittee effort to drive innovation in West Virginia

The subcommittees will kick off in December 2023 and engage in needs sensing, mapping, and action planning that addresses critical aspects of entrepreneurship development, focused on access to capital, talent development, and governmental support. Subcommittees will culminate in the development of a strategic vision and action plan for focused implementation efforts related to these areas to be shared during Bridging Innovation Week 2024. Through their collective efforts, WVEE anticipates a transformative impact on West Virginia’s economic landscape, positioning the state as a hub for innovation and sustainable business growth.

 

“We are very excited to have been selected to lead the Capital Subcommittee. As an early-stage funder and resource partner, we look forward to working with other entities to identify capital gaps in the current ecosystem,” said Michele O’Connor, Director of INNOVA Commercialization. “Our work as a subcommittee will not only identify these gaps but offer solutions. INNOVA Commercialization and the High Technology Foundation believe access to capital is essential to the success of West Virginia entrepreneurs. We can’t wait to get started on the project.”

