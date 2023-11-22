Attorney General Knudsen offers tips to avoid cyber scams this holiday season

November 22, 2023

HELENA – As Montanans prepare for Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping, Attorney General Austin Knudsen is issuing a reminder to be aware of common scams, which tend to increase during the holiday season.

“Online shoppers make easy targets for scammers, so stay vigilant and cautious as you order gifts and make virtual donations this Christmas season,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “Don’t let a scammer ruin the holidays for you and your family.”

Attorney General Knudsen shared the following tips and reminders to avoid falling victim to an internet scam while shopping this holiday season:

When making a purchase through social media: verify the company, ensure the website is secure before paying, check the account’s public information, and be cautious when clicking links .

Be wary of a false sense of urgency. Trust your gut. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Use a credit card for online shopping so you can track your purchases and dispute any charges you didn’t make or don’t recognize with the credit card company. Do not use wire transfers or gift cards to make a payment . Anyone who asks you to pay using one of these methods is most likely a scammer.

If you’re asked to donate to a charity, give wisely . Ask questions and donate only when you’re satisfied that your money will be used in ways you consider appropriate. Be wary of callers who use high pressure tactics or those who promise you sweepstakes winnings in exchange for your contribution.

Do not send gift cards, prepaid debit cards, or cryptocurrency to someone you do not know. Even if you think it is someone you know, verify their identity before you wire any money.

Never cash checks that you weren’t expecting.

When purchasing gift cards, check the terms and keep the receipts . Remember, Montana law stipulates that gift cards and gift certificates do not expire unless the business is sold. Gift cards can also be redeemed for cash if they were originally for more the $5 but have less than $5 remaining.

Montanans can report any phone, email, or mail scams to the Montana Department of Justice’s Office of Consumer Protection at https://app.doj.mt.gov/OCPPortal/?q=node/396, [email protected], or (406) 444-4500 or toll free at (800) 481-6896.

###