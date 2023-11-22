DMV News You Can Use for November 2023

A Message from Director Robinson

As we celebrate Thanksgiving this month, I'm thankful that I have the opportunity to work with so many hard-working colleagues who demonstrate their dedication to public service and providing quality customer service. We are truly saving lives everyday through the many services we offer District residents and the broader public.

DC DMV's mission is to promote the safe operation of motor vehicles and public safety, while providing outstanding customer service. In this month's newsletter, we include information about our new dealer's corner and vehicle inspections and safety programs webpages.

For residents who have served our country in uniform, we include a reminder that DC DMV continues to offer Veteran specialty vehicle tags available at all service centers. Thank you to the brave men and women across the District who have served.

Additionally, as November is National Child Safety and Protection Month, please read this month's #VisionZeroDC article below where we highlight several important tips to help prevent children from being injured or killed due to powered windows. Remember, we all have a responsibility to keep our children safe!

Finally, your feedback is important to us so please join me for our live chat the first Thursday of each month. I'll be online for a full hour to respond in real-time to any of your DC DMV-related questions. Our next online live chat is scheduled for Thursday, December 7 at 12 p.m.

Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Enjoy and stay safe!