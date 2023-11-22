Jamie Fraser Wins British Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2023
LONDON, UK, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an impressive recognition of his entrepreneurial skill and innovative contributions to the business world, Jamie Fraser has been named the British Entrepreneur of the Year 2023. This prestigious accolade was presented to him at a grand ceremony held in London, celebrating his remarkable achievements and dedication in the field of staffing and recruitment solutions.
What He Has Achieved:
Jamie Fraser, born in 1993 in the UK, is a self-made entrepreneur and the CEO of InterEx, a global staffing and recruitment firm specializing in Microsoft & Cloud recruitment. Despite his difficult journey, winning this award is a recognition of his commitment to changing his life and of those around him.
On receiving the award, Jamie Fraser remarked, “I am incredibly honored and humbled to receive this award. It stands as a testament to the hard work, dedication, and belief in one’s dreams. This achievement is not just mine but also of my team who have been the backbone of InterEx. We will continue to innovate and strive for excellence in everything we do.”
The British Entrepreneur of the Year award, sponsored by Allica Bank, is a prestigious honor that recognizes outstanding innovation, economic contributions, and a commitment to business excellence. Jamie Fraser's win as the British Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 marks not just a personal achievement but a milestone in the entrepreneurial landscape. His journey and success serve as an inspiration to budding entrepreneurs across the globe. With his vision and leadership, Jamie Fraser and InterEx are poised to reach new heights in the coming years.
More About Jamie Fraser:
Jamie's journey began with humble beginnings, working in various sectors including a fish market and women's clothing sales. He founded InterEx in 2016 at the age of 23 with no external funding. Starting in a small room with just a computer, he has since expanded the company into an international powerhouse with offices in the UK, USA, and Canada. Fraser's unique business model and commitment to excellence have set a new benchmark in the industry.
Jamie Fraser
Jamie Fraser
virginia@interex-group.com
