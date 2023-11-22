Life Science Search Partners Publishes Insights on How to Demystify Technical Topics for Successful Consultative Sales
DETROIT, MI, USA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The best salespeople know that demystifying technical topics is the key to successful consultative selling. To provide an effective solution, a client must understand all of its components.
This new article from Life Science Search Partners highlights five ways to demystify technical topics to a client, including solidifying expertise, bringing teams together, utilizing visual tools, asking the right questions, and bringing multiple perspectives to the table.
With these key strategies, consultative salespeople can demystify even the most complex and technical topics and ensure a strong long-term client partnership.
“It’s important to ask a lot of questions and then keep drilling down to get to the heart of what the client is experiencing and their issue,” said Derek Koziol, Senior Global Director of Global Sales at PTC in Boston, Massachusetts. “This will happen over multiple sessions and will earn you the right to make suggestions and position your product.”
Solidifying your expertise and building the client relationship is only one strategy to successfully demystify technical topics.
Consultative sales is all about creating value and trust with a prospect and exploring the needs of a client to offer a solution. When navigating technical topics, it’s important to effectively disseminate the information in a way that aligns to the client’s problem and dynamic.
To access the recently published article, please click here.
Life Science Search Partners is a national executive search and recruiting firm specializing in strategic placements within the life science, biotechnology, medical device, healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.
Kane Carpenter
