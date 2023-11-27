WANDR Recognized as a Clutch Global Leader for 2023
WANDR Acknowledged as a Clutch Global Leader for 2023 in Usability Testing, User Experience, and User Research Services
At WANDR, we forge innovation, redefine expectations. Clutch recognition fuels our passion for transformative designs worldwide.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WANDR, a leading UX/UI design and Product Strategy agency, proudly announces its recognition as a 2023 Global Award winner for Usability Testing, User Experience, and User Research services on Clutch, the premier global marketplace of B2B service providers. This prestigious acknowledgment is a testament to WANDR's industry expertise and outstanding delivery in client services.
— Jinny Oh, Founder of WANDR.
Honorees for the Clutch Global Award are selected based on their industry proficiency and the ability to deliver exceptional services, as evidenced by client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch. For the sixth consecutive year, Clutch has honored top B2B companies, and WANDR is delighted to be acknowledged as a 2023 Fall Clutch Global Award winner.
"We are not just shaping experiences; we are forging a narrative of innovation. This recognition from Clutch affirms our relentless pursuit of excellence, our commitment to pushing boundaries, and the transformative power our designs have on businesses worldwide. At WANDR, we don't just meet expectations; we redefine them, and this acknowledgment only fuels our passion to continue creating design experiences that resonate and endure." said Jinny Oh, Founder of WANDR.
This prestigious award reflects the unwavering commitment of WANDR to delivering excellence in UX/UI design and Product Strategy. The recognition is based on the outstanding client work throughout the year, as expressed through the voices of our customers in their reviews on Clutch.
Jinny Oh further stated, "This award it's a tribute to our team's relentless dedication, motivating us to set new benchmarks in the evolving landscape of innovation."
Clutch CEO, Sonny Ganguly, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to showcase the incredible success of leading companies worldwide on our platform. Their dedication to delivering outstanding services has not only contributed to their own success but has also empowered countless clients to thrive."
Clients and partners can explore WANDR's recent work and reviews on our Clutch profile.
ABOUT WANDR
WANDR is a leading UX/UI design and Product Strategy agency specializing in User Research, Design Systems, and tailored SaaS products. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, the agency provides cutting-edge design solutions to clients across various industries. Known for its expertise in delivering digital transformation strategies, WANDR has a proven track record of delivering impactful and visually stunning design experiences.
ABOUT CLUTCH
Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.
Mariel Espindola
Marketing Manager
mariel@wandr.studio
