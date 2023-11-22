Republic Bank wins at the 2023 ECCU Bank of the Year Awards

(Press release) Castries, Saint Lucia, 22nd November 2023 – Republic Bank (EC) St. Lucia has been recognized as the 2023 Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) Bank of the Year for Corporate Social Responsibility for its commitment to the wider community, underpinned by its Corporate Social Responsibility programme ‘The Power to Make a Difference’. This prestigious award presented by the ECCU was announced at a ceremony held at the Central Bank’s headquarters in Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis on November 8, 2023.

Launched in 2022 in the East Caribbean, the Power to a Make Difference programme (PMAD) encourages collaboration with like-minded partners to create a meaningful impact to build a better tomorrow. The programme focuses on supporting the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through creating productive avenues for the youth of our nations, fostering entrepreneurship, and empowering many individuals to aspire to their greatest potential.

Since PMAD’s inception, the Bank has worked together with civil society to fund and support several programmes including the Saint Lucia National Conservation Fund to preserve our ecosystem and species; Saint Lucia Blind Welfare Association in supporting early detection of blinding eye disease; National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities and their aquaponics project; Daren Sammy Foundation and its support to disadvantaged families; and Obtronics through its promotion of digital literacy.

Through its PMAD Programme and many other projects, the Bank has demonstrated its support to community and social investment as one of its foundational pillars.

Republic Bank’s Senior Country Lead for Saint Lucia Branches, Gezella Claxton, expressed the elation of the management and staff at being the recipients of this significant award.

“At Republic Bank, we are not just a bank,” notes Ms. Claxton, “we are a responsible corporate citizen with the power to make a difference and we genuinely care about the betterment of the lives of the people in the communities that we live and work in”.

Also receiving an award was Republic Bank Grenada as the 2023 ECCU Bank of the Year for support to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Republic Bank is honored to be recognized for the hard work of its team members and partners and is proud of the strides made by the many recipients of this Programme. Through its steady efforts, the Bank has demonstrated its commitment to this Region and is excited to build upon the work done so far to even greater plans in the future.