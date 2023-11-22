Nevis Tourism Authority Embarks On Successful UK Promotional Tour

(Press release) The Nevis Tourism Authority recently embarked on a highly successful promotional tour in the United Kingdom, joining forces with the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. Led by CEO Devon Liburd, the Nevis team engaged in a series of productive meetings and networking sessions with over thirty esteemed travel professionals. The meetings provided a unique opportunity for the Nevis team to personally interact with top tier travel agents highlighting the exceptional offerings of Nevis as a premier vacation destination. Through one on one discussions the team shared the attributes of Nevis and emphasized why it should be at the top of every traveler’s choice.

In addition to the meetings, the NTA participated in a very successful media event organized by their public relations team. This event brought together eleven influential travel writers and influencers, providing them with an immersive experience of Nevis. The highlight of the event was a cook-a-long class, where the participants had the opportunity to prepare Nevis inspired dishes. With the help from our very own superstar chef Berecia Stapleton, a menu was created alongside The Cookery School in London for our guests to follow. Before the cooking began,

Devon Liburd and James Cabourne presented to the media, sharing a detailed insight into Nevis and its culinary offering and why we believe they should encourage their readers and followers to book a visit. This culinary experience showcased the rich flavors and cultural heritage of Nevis, leaving a lasting impression on the attendees.

The NTA also held meetings with ‘Diversity and Inclusion’, an organization which specializes in diaspora travels to discuss the upcoming Nevis Culturama and other activities which will be of particular interest to members of the diaspora. The NTA aims to foster stronger connections with these communities, ensuring that Nevis remains a top choice for travelers seeking authentic experiences. Additional meetings include Inspire my Holiday which discussed their 2024 marketing program, MD Hablo, marketing opportunities and Trailfinders Tour Operators.

CEO Devon Liburd expressed his enthusiasm for the successful tour stating, “We are thrilled with the outcome of our promotional tour in the UK. The meetings and engagements allowed us to showcase the unique beauty and offerings of Nevis to key travel professionals and media influencers. We are confident that these efforts will further enhance Nevis’ reputation as a must-visit destination.”

The NTA remains committed to promoting Nevis as a premier vacation destination and continues to position Nevis as a top choice for discerning travelers worldwide.