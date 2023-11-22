Decline of DNA damage response along with myogenic differentiation

In SMFs, previous work has shown that levels of oxidative damage are increased compared with myoblasts and that BER is attenuated ( Narciso et al, 2007 ). It has also been reported that DSB repair efficiency is increased in MuSCs compared with committed progenitors ( Vahidi Ferdousi et al, 2014 ). These studies show that there is indeed a difference in the DNA repair activity between MuSCs and SMFs but remain anecdotical and a more in-depth investigation is needed to disclose whether differences in DNA repair activity effectively exist during myofibrillogenesis.

Proper functioning of all living organisms depends on the faithful maintenance and transmission of genomic information stored in the molecule of DNA. However, DNA integrity is continuously challenged by a variety of endogenous and exogenous agents causing DNA lesions which have a critical impact on cellular activities and homeostasis. The biological consequences of DNA lesions are varied and mostly depend on the replicative versus postmitotic state of the cells. Whereas in replicative cells, the acute effects of DNA damage arise from the disturbance of DNA replication leading to irreversible mutations, in non-replicative postmitotic cells, DNA lesions physically block transcription ( Shin et al, 2017 ; Wang et al, 2023 ) causing general cellular dysfunction and premature cell death ( Giglia-Mari et al, 2011 ). To prevent the deleterious consequences of persisting DNA lesions, all organisms are equipped with an intricate network of DNA damage response (DDR) mechanisms ( Giglia-Mari et al, 2011 ; Clarke & Mostoslavsky, 2022 ) covering most of the genomic insults. Although DNA repair mechanisms have been thoroughly described in vitro and in replicating cells, little is known on these processes and their role in the maintenance of the cellular homeostasis in postmitotic cells.

(A) Sequential imaging of 53BP1-GFP recruitment to the locally damaged DNA (LD) by laser irradiation in stably 53BP1-GFP expressing C2C7 myoblasts (MB) and myotubes (MT) (upper panel) or in transiently 53BP1-GFP expressing proliferative (N) and PEG-fused (FN) NIH-3T3 cells (lower panel). The DNA damage site is indicated by two white arrow heads. Scale bar, 10 μm. (B) Recruitment curve of 53BP1-GFP to the LD by laser irradiation in stably 53BP1-GFP–expressing C2C7 MB and MT (respectively, blue and red curves) or in transiently 53BP1-GFP–expressing proliferative (N) and PEG-fused (FN) NIH-3T3 cells (respectively, green and orange curves). The irradiation was applied at t = 10 s. N ≥ 3 independent experiments with 20–34 nuclei/cell type), mean ± SEM. (C) Representative images of stably KU80-GFP expressing C2C7 myocytes (MC, upper panel) and MT (lower panel) at the indicated time post-induced local DNA damage by laser irradiation. Cells are immunolabelled with antibodies against the double-strand break markers 53BP1 (red). TUNEL labelling is used to reveal double-strand breaks (violet). Induced DNA damage site is indicated by two white arrow heads. Scale bar, 10 μm.

(A) Sequential images of 53BP1-GFP recruitment to the locally damaged DNA (LD) by α-particle microbeam irradiation in transiently 53BP1-GFP–expressing primary myoblasts (MB, upper panel) isolated from 4–6 d old mice and subsequent differentiated myotubes (MT, lower panel). The damaged areas are underlined by a dotted cross in the nucleus. Scale bar, 10 μm. (B) Recruitment curve of 53BP1-GFP onto the LD by α-particle microbeam irradiation in transiently 53BP1-GFP transfected primary MB (blue curve), differentiating in myocytes (MC, black curve) and differentiated in MT (red curve). The irradiation was applied at t = 10 s. N ≥ 3 independent experiments with 19–26 nuclei/cell type, mean ± SEM. (C) Representative images of primary MB and MT cells (upper panel), and mononuclear (F) and fused fibroblast (FF) (lower panel), isolated from FEN1-YFP mouse model, at the indicated time post α-particle microbeam irradiation. The cells are immunolabelled with antibodies against 53BP1 (violet) and γH2AX (red). DNA was stained with DAPI (grey), and local DNA damage site is marked with an arrow head in the merged images. Scale bar, 10 μm.

(A) Representative images of stably KU80-GFP–expressing C2C7 myoblasts (MB, upper panel) and myotubes (MT, lower panel) at the indicated time-point after locally damaging DNA (LD) by α-particle microbeam irradiation. Cells are immunolabelled with antibodies against double strand break (DSB) markers: 53BP1 (magenta) and γH2AX (red). Induced DNA damage site is indicated by a white arrowhead. DNA was stained with DAPI (grey). Scale bars, 10 μm. (B) The level of 53BP1 recruited to the LD by α-particle microbeam irradiation represents the mean of maximum intensity upon immunofluorescence (IF) labelling with an antibody against 53BP1 in stably KU80-GFP–expressing C2C7 MB and MT from 5 to 60 min post-irradiation. Error bars represent the SEM obtained from at least 34–49 nuclei/time zones. Significance by one-way ANOVA with post-hoc Tukey’s multiple comparison test, *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001. (C) Representative images of stably KU80-GFP–expressing C2C7 MB (upper panels) and MT (lower panels) at the indicated time point after the LD by α-particle microbeam irradiation. Cells are immunolabelled with antibodies against DSB markers: 53BP1 (red) and γH2AX (white). TUNEL labelling is used to reveal DSBs (violet). Induced DNA damage site is indicated by a white arrowhead in the merged image. DNA was not stained. Scale bars, 10 μm. On the left part of the panel, the enlarged views are a zoom of the red and blue boxed regions and scale bars, 2 μm.

(A) Sequential imaging of LIG4-GFP recruitment onto the locally damaged DNA (LD) by laser irradiation in stably LIG4-GFP–expressing C2C7 myoblasts (MB, upper panel) and myotubes (MT, lower panel). The damaged area is underlined by a dotted cross in the nucleus. Scale bar, 5 μm. (B) Recruitment curve of LIG4-GFP on the LD by laser irradiation in stably LIG4-GFP–expressing C2C7 MB (blue curve) and MT (red curve). Error bars represent the SEM obtained from at least N ≥ 3 independent experiment with 10 nuclei. (C) Sequential imaging of LIG4-GFP recruitment to the LD by α-particle microbeam irradiation in stably LIG4-GFP expressing C2C7 MB (upper panel) and MT (lower panel). The damaged area is underlined by a dotted cross in the nucleus. Scale bar, 10 μm. (D) Recruitment curve of LIG4-GFP on the LD by α-particle microbeam irradiation in stably LIG4-GFP–expressing C2C7 myoblasts and myocytes (MB + MC, blue curve) and MT (red curve). The irradiation was applied at t = 10 s. N ≥ 3 independent experiments with 26–138 nuclei/cell type, mean ± SEM. (E) Sequential imaging of LIG4-GFP turnover on the LD by laser irradiation in stably LIG4-GFP expressing C2C7 MB (upper panel) and MT (lower panel). The damaged area is underlined by a dotted cross in the nucleus. Scale bar, 5 μm. (F) Turnover curve of LIG4-GFP on the LD by laser irradiation in stably Lig4-GFP–expressing C2C7 MB (blue curve) and MT (red curve). Error bars represent the SEM obtained from at least N ≥ 3 independent experiment with 10 nuclei.

(A) Sequential images of KU80-GFP recruitment to the locally damaged DNA (LD) by α-particle microbeam irradiation in transiently KU80-GFP–expressing primary myoblasts (MB, upper panel) isolated from 4–6-d-old mice and subsequent differentiated myotubes (MT, lower panel). The damaged areas are underlined by a dotted cross in the nucleus. Scale bar, 10 μm. (B) Recruitment curve of Ku80-GFP onto the LD by α-particle microbeam irradiation in primary myogenic cells isolated from 4–6-d-old-mice transiently transfected with KU80-GFP–expressing plasmid and then differentiated in myocytes (MB + MC, blue curve) and finally differentiated in MT (red curve). The irradiation was applied at t = 10 s. N ≥ 3 independent experiments with 42–65 nuclei/cell type, mean ± SEM. (C) Sequential imaging of LIG4-GFP recruitment to the LD by α-particle microbeam irradiation in transiently LIG4-GFP–expressing primary MB (upper panel) and MT (lower panel). The damaged areas are underlined by a dotted cross in the nucleus. Scale bar, 10 μm. (D) Recruitment curve of LIG4-GFP on the LD by α-particle microbeam irradiation in transiently LIG4-GFP–expressing primary MB + MC (blue curve) and MT (red curve). The irradiation was applied at t = 10 s. N ≥ 3 independent experiments with 24–32 nuclei/cell type, mean ± SEM.

(A) Sequential imaging of KU80-GFP recruitment onto the locally damaged DNA (LD) by laser-micro irradiation in stably KU80-GFP expressing C2C7 myoblasts (MB, upper panel) and myotubes (MT, lower panel). The damaged area is underlined by a dotted cross in the nucleus. Scale bar, 5 μm. (B) Recruitment curve of KU80-GFP on the LD by laser irradiation in stably KU80-GFP expressing C2C7 MB (blue curve) and MT (red curve). Error bars represent the SEM obtained from N ≥ 3 independent experiment with 10 nuclei. (C) Sequential imaging of KU80-GFP recruitment onto the LD by α-particle microbeam irradiation in stably KU80-GFP expressing C2C7 MB (upper panel) and MT (lower panel). The damaged area is underlined by a dotted cross in the nucleus. Scale bar, 10 μm. (D) Recruitment curve of KU80-GFP on the LD by α-particle microbeam irradiation in stably KU80-GFP expressing C2C7 myoblasts and myocytes (MB + MC, blue curve) and MT (red curve). The irradiation was applied at t = 10 s. N ≥ 3 independent experiments with 143–360 nuclei/cell type, and mean ± SEM. (E) Sequential imaging of KU80-GFP turnover on the LD by laser irradiation in stably KU80-GFP expressing C2C7 MB (upper panel) and MT (lower panel). The damaged area is underlined by a dotted cross in the nucleus. Scale bar, 5 μm. (F) Turnover curve of KU80-GFP on the LD by laser irradiation in stably KU80-GFP expressing C2C7 MB (blue curve) and MT (red curve). Error bars represent the SEM obtained from N ≥ 3 independent experiment with 10 nuclei.

(A) Representative images of stably 53BP1-GFP (green) expressing C2C7 myogenic cells at different state of differentiation, myoblasts (MB, upper panel), myocytes (MC, middle panel), and myotubes (MT, lower panel) at the indicated time post-5 Gy of X-ray irradiation, immunolabelled with antibodies against the homologous recombination (HR) factor RAD51 (magenta), and a double strand break marker, the phosphorylated histone H2AX protein (γ-H2AX, red). DNA was stained with DAPI (grey). Scale bars, 10 μm. (B, C, D) Quantification of γH2AX foci (B), 53BP1 foci (C), and RAD51 foci (D) per nucleus in stably 53BP1-GFP expressing C2C7 MB (blue curve), MC (dashed black curve), and MT (red curve) upon 5 Gy of X-ray irradiation (time “0” corresponds foci numbers in nonirradiated cells). N ≥ 3 independent experiments with 35–135 nuclei/cell type. Mean ± SEM, significance by one-way ANOVA with post-hoc Tukey’s multiple comparison test against MB at each time point, significant P-value figures are the same colour as the condition compared with ns P > 0,05, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

(A) Quantification of base excision repair protein expression level by immunofluorescence (IF) during myogenic differentiation, in myoblasts isolated from muscles of 5-d-old mice and their committed progeny, myotubes (MT). We measured, thanks to the use of a specific antibody, the fluorescence intensity of FEN1, DNA ligase 1 (LIG1), XRCC1, PARP1, and APE1 in MB (blue) and MT (red). Error bars represent the SEM obtained from at least 50 nuclei and data are representative of three independent experiments, significance by t test. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001. (B, C, D) Quantification of double-strand break repair protein expression level by IF during myogenic differentiation, in C2C7 MB, myocytes (MC), and MT. We measured, thanks to the use of a specific antibody, the fluorescence intensity of RAD51, KU70/80 complex, and 53BP1 in MB (blue), MC (black), and MT (red). Error bars represent the SEM obtained from at least 30 nuclei/cell type and data are representative of three independent experiments. Significance by one-way ANOVA with post-hoc Tukey’s multiple comparison test, *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001. (E) Quantification of LIG4-GFP protein expression level by IF during myogenic differentiation, in C2C7 MB and MT. Because of the absence of commercial antibody against murine DNA ligase 4 (LIG4) working in IF, we measured the GFP fluorescence intensity of LIG4-GFP in MB (blue) and MT (red). Error bars represent the SEM obtained from at least 30–35 nuclei/cell type and data are representative of three independent experiments. Significance by unpaired t test, *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001.

(A) The steady-state level of FEN1-YFP represents the mean of YFP intensity before the locally damaging DNA (LD) by laser irradiation in different cellular types isolated from the Fen1-YFP mouse model: myoblasts (MB) and myotubes (MT); primary dermal fibroblast isolated (F) and the same fibroblasts fused with PEG (FF). Error bars represent the SEM obtained from at least 15 nuclei, significance by t test. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001. (B) The level of FEN1-YFP recruited to the LD by laser irradiation represents the mean of YFP maximum intensity after DNA damage induction in different cellular types isolated from the Fen1-YFP mouse model: MB and MT; F and FF. Error bars represent the SEM obtained from at least 15 nuclei, significance by t test. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001.

(A, B) Recruitment curve of FEN1-YFP on the locally damaged DNA (LD) by laser-micro irradiation (A) in myoblasts (MB, blue curve) isolated from the Fen1-YFP mouse model) and 7 d differentiated myonuclei (MT, red curve) and (B) in primary dermal fibroblast (F) isolated from the Fen1-YFP mouse model (green curve) and the same fibroblasts fused with PEG (FF, orange curve). (A, B) Error bars represent the SEM obtained from at least 15 nuclei in (A) and 19 nuclei for F and 12 nuclei for FF cells in (B) from N ≥ 3 independent experiments. (C) Sequential images of FEN1-YFP recruitment onto LD by α-particle microbeam irradiation in MB (upper panel) isolated from the Fen1-YFP mouse model and in MT (lower panel). The damaged areas are underlined by a dotted cross within the nucleus. The scale bar represents 10 μm. (D, E) Recruitment curve of FEN1-YFP on the LD by α-particle microbeam irradiation (D) in MB (blue curve) and MT (red curve) and (E) in primary dermal fibroblast (F) isolated from the Fen1-YFP mouse model (green curve) and the same fibroblasts fused with PEG (FF, orange curve). The irradiation was applied at t = 10 s. (D, E) Error bars represent the SEM obtained from N ≥ 3 independent experiments with 42–46 nuclei/cell type in (D) and 37–47 nuclei/cell type in (E). (F) Sequential imaging of FEN1-YFP turnover on the LD by laser irradiation in MB (upper panel) and MT (lower panel). The damaged area is underlined by a dotted cross in the nucleus. Scale bar, 5 μm. (G) Turnover curve of FEN1-YFP on the LD by laser irradiation in MB (blue curve) and MT (red curve). Error bars represent the SEM obtained from N ≥ 3 independent experiment with 10 nuclei.

We performed the same assay in myoblasts (MB) and myonuclei within myotubes (MT), and interestingly, we could observe that the BER repair kinetics are different in MB versus MT. In fact, whereas MB repair kinetics are very similar to the ones measured in fibroblasts ( Fig 1A ), MT have a reduced recruitment and a slower repair kinetics, indicating that more than half of the BER substrate is still present 30 min after damage induction ( Fig 1A ). This result prompted us to explore whether the different repair kinetics is related to the fact that myonuclei are in a syncytium or if it is an intrinsic characteristic of differentiated myotubes. To verify this hypothesis, we have performed the same measurements of DNA repair kinetics by laser-damage induction within fibroblasts that have been forced to create a syncytium. The results, presented in Fig 1B , show that fused fibroblasts present a reduced recruitment of FEN1-YFP but a fast release from the localised DNA damage. Because MT are postmitotic cells and do not need FEN1 for their replication function, we wondered whether the FEN1 steady-state concentration would impact the level of FEN1 recruitment on the local DNA damage (LD) induced by laser irradiation. To establish a correlation between these two parameters, we measured the steady-state concentration of FEN1-YFP and compared the correspondent maximum level of recruitment ( Fig S5A ). The recruitment level of FEN1-YFP in both fused fibroblasts and MT correlates with the steady state level of FEN1-YFP protein in these cells ( Fig S5B ), suggesting that, in these cells, FEN1 could be rate-limiting for the BER reaction. However, despite a reduced recruitment, the release from the damaged substrate in fused fibroblasts, which is a direct measure of the DNA repair activity of the cells, is comparable with the ones measured in fibroblasts and MB ( Figs 1A and B and S5 ). In summary, the half-life of the substrate (oxidative lesions) in MB, fibroblasts or fused fibroblasts is in the range of 400–700 s, whereas the half-life of the substrate in MT is not yet reached between 1,000 and 1,200 s ( Fig S6 ). The reduction of DNA repair activity is just observed in differentiated myonuclei within myotubes ( Fig 1A ).

(A) Images of 5-Ethynyl Uridine (EU) incorporation measuring mRNA production for each condition during differentiation, in myoblasts (MB) that were isolated from muscles of 5 d old mice, myoblasts that were induced to fuse (MBF), myotubes of 4 d (MT4D), and myotubes of 7 d (MT7D). DAPI signal is depicted in blue and EU incorporation is illustrated in red. Nuclei are delimited by dashed lines. Scale bar, 5 µm. (B) Quantification of RNA synthesis determined by EU incorporation in the course of myogenic differentiation, in MB, MBF, MT4D, and MT7D. Error bars represent the SEM obtained from at least 50 cells and data are representative of three independent experiments, significance by t test. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001. (C) Schematic representation of rDNA unit and localization of the 47S pre-rRNA probe. (D) Images of 47S RNA-FISH for each condition during differentiation, in MB, MBF, MT4D, and MT7D. DAPI signal is in blue and 47S probe is illustrated in red. Nuclei and nucleoli are delimited by dashed and dotted lines, respectively. Scale bar, 5 μm. (E) Quantification of 47S Synthesis determined by 47S probe hybridization in the course of myogenic differentiation, in MB, MBF, MT4D, and MT7D. Error bars represent the SEM obtained from at least 50 cells and data are representative of three independent experiments, significance by t test. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001.

Discussion

Biochemical and genetic studies have provided valuable insights into the mechanism of action of DNA repair and transcription. However, despite almost three decades of structural, biochemical, and cellular studies devoted to understand these fundamental cellular processes, many questions remained unanswered. One of these questions is how non-replicative highly differentiated cells repair their genome, preserving their cellular functionality. Among highly differentiated cells, SMFs are a perfect example of postmitotic cells and a model to study how DNA damage is repaired in cells that do not divide anymore. Exploring how DNA damage is repaired in SMFs is also highly relevant for human health as musculoskeletal injuries have been reported as late effects of treatment by radiation therapy (Hojan & Milecki, 2014; Saiki et al, 2017). These injuries include contractures, pain with motion, loss of muscle function, and muscle weakness, requiring orthopedic appliances and reducing patients’ quality of life (Jurdana, 2008; Stubblefield, 2011; Van Leeuwen-Segarceanu et al, 2012). For instance, in patients with lung cancer, breast cancer or stomach cancer, the chest wall and diaphragm are in the field of radiation treatment and in most occurrences, a decline in diaphragm efficiency is observed (Laroche et al, 1988), negatively affecting quality of life.

We here studied how both oxidative damage and DSBs are repaired in myoblasts versus myonuclei in fibers; these two damages represent the most common DNA damage induced by radiotherapy. In addition, oxidative damage is also endogenously induced by reactive oxygen species produced by the normal cellular metabolism and studying the oxidative damage repair capacity of SMFs might enlighten us on the progressive aging of this tissue.

Oxidative damage is repaired by the BER pathways that comes in two flavors: the short-patch (SP-BER) in which a single nucleotide gap is generated and subsequently filled and ligated and the long-patch repair (LP-BER) in which a gap of 2–10 nucleotides is generated and filled (Fortini & Dogliotti, 2007). We here used a previously produced knock-in mouse model that endogenously expresses a fluorescent-tagged version of the protein FEN1 (Kleppa et al, 2012). FEN1 is a FLAP–endonuclease that plays a role in replication, processing the 5′ ends of Okazaki fragments in lagging strand DNA synthesis (Maga et al, 2001). In DNA repair, FEN1 participates in the last steps of the LP-BER by removing 5′ overhanging flaps of DNA (Asagoshi et al, 2010). For this reason, FEN1 is used as a bona fide marker of BER kinetics (Kleppa et al, 2012). Briefly, after damage induction, the accumulation of FEN1 correlates proportionally with the substrate produced by the BER reaction and the disappearance of the FEN1-YFP signal correlates with the disappearance of the substrate coinciding with the end of BER. We induced local oxidative damage (LOD), within nuclei of myoblasts and myotubes, with different damaging techniques that have been previously shown to produce different kinds of DNA lesions (Mari et al, 2006; Bobyk et al, 2022). We observed a clear reduction of the accumulation of FEN1 in LOD in myotubes versus myoblasts, and we could show that the turnover rate of FEN1 on LOD in myotubes is very slow compared with the one measured in myoblasts and previously measured in MEFs (Kleppa et al, 2012). In these replicative cells, FEN1 proteins rapidly bind to and dissociate from the DNA flaps formed as intermediates in LP-BER. Different hypotheses can explain this result; we explore the possibility that the expression level of FEN1 and other BER factors might explain the reduced BER kinetics observed in fiber myonuclei. As we have previously shown in Kleppa et al (2012), FEN1 steady-state levels are reduced in non-replicative cells (neurons, hepatocytes); we compared the concentration of FEN1 in myoblasts and myotubes and observed that myotubes have a lower FEN1 level, nevertheless, we could show that this decrease does not statistically correlate with the reduction in the accumulation of FEN1 on LOD. It has been previously found that XRCC1, LIG1, and LIG3 have reduced expression levels in myotubes (Narciso et al, 2007). We have verified and completed this study by quantifying FEN1, PARP1, APE1, XRCC1, LIG1 and found that all these proteins have lower steady-state levels in myotubes versus myoblasts, arguing that LP-BER might be retarded in myotubes. Although we clearly show that LP-BER is hindered in myotubes, we cannot exclude that SP-BER is indeed functional and might account for most of the repair reactions in these cells.

Beside oxidative damage, IR exposure induces DNA DSBs that are one of the most dangerous lesions for cells, because, if unrepaired or misrepaired, DSBs can lead to cell death or tumorigenesis (Jackson & Bartek, 2009; Scully et al, 2019; Zhao et al, 2020). The canonical NHEJ and homologous recombination (HR) are the two principal pathways to repair most of the DSBs (Scully et al, 2019; Zhao et al, 2020). The HR pathway, requiring the presence of a homologous sequence on the sister chromatid to guide the repair, only occurs in late S and G2 phases, whereas NHEJ consisting in the rejoining of DSB ends, operates at all stages of the cell cycle (Thompson, 2012; Her & Bunting, 2018). Thus, we assessed whether the DSB repair mechanisms are delayed during myogenic differentiation as observed for the BER pathway. As the fusion of GFP to RAD51 affects HR-mediated DSB repair (Uringa et al, 2015), we studied the recruitment of this central HR protein, which promotes the search for homology and strand pairing steps, by immunostaining. We observed no IRIF of RAD51 in myotubes in contrast to myoblasts, and we did not detect RAD51 in myotubes by immunostaining, as previously reported by RT–qPCR and Western blot in Vahidi Ferdousi et al (2014). This finding is consistent with the fact that in myotubes, the homologous donor sequence is not present. In addition, it also suggests that in postmitotic cells, as myotubes, the sequence on homologous chromosome is rarely used. So far, our data lead us to hypothesize that the impairment of BER and HR pathways in myotubes is because of the decline of expression levels of some BER proteins and HR proteins; it remains an open question if it could be related to the implication of these proteins in the replication-related processes.

Furthermore, late IRIF formation of RAD51 in mononuclear cells (i.e., myoblasts and myocytes) suggests that NHEJ is the major repair pathway in the initial response to irradiation-induced DNA lesions and that HR takes place later, in our present study, 2 h post-Irr, in accordance with the literature (Kieffer & Lowndes, 2022). The absence of RAD51 in postmitotic myotubes confirms that the DSB repair occurring in myotubes carried out in an NHEJ-dependent manner, as was expected but not formally proven yet. To further understand the DSB repair capacity of proliferating myoblasts (Zammit et al, 2002) and postmitotic myotubes (Pajalunga et al, 2010), we concentrated on NHEJ factors upon induced local DNA damage. NHEJ ensures the direct ligation of broken ends without the need for a homologous template and operates both in nondividing cells and proliferative cells. Here, we used the myogenic C2C7 cell line, stably expressing GFP-tagged NHEJ proteins, KU80, and DNA ligase 4. KU80 with the KU70 protein forms the heterodimer KU that initiates NHEJ by recognizing and binding DNA ends and subsequently by recruiting the catalytic subunit of the DNA-dependent kinase (DNA-PKcs), leading to the formation of the DNA-PK holoenzyme (Chang et al, 2017). Recruited by DNA-PK, LIG4 with its co-factors XRCC4 and XLF/Cernunnos act at the later step of NHEJ to perform the ligation of processed DNA ends (Chang et al, 2017). In the present study, we used these two proteins as markers of NHEJ kinetics, covering initial and final steps of NHEJ-mediated DSB repair. Our data suggest that NHEJ-dependent DSB repair machinery is also weakened in myotubes in agreement with observed reduced recruitment of NHEJ factors, KU80 and DNA ligase 4, to induced local DNA damage upon α-particle or laser irradiation in comparison with mononuclear myogenic cells. In contrast to the BER and HR mechanisms, we could not link this reduction in NHEJ activity to a reduced steady-state level of NHEJ proteins, because myotubes present, at least for the KU complex and LIG4, a higher expression level. However, we observed that the turnover rate of KU80 on local DNA damage sites induced by laser irradiation is faster in myotubes compared with the one measured in myoblasts, suggesting a reduced occupancy onto the damaged substrate that could explain the decreased KU80 and LIG4 kinetics observed in myotubes.

Upon DNA damage, the H2A histone variant, H2AX gets phosphorylated at serine 139, then called γ-H2AX (Rogakou et al, 1998), and acts as signaling machinery to induce chromatin relaxation and as a scaffold for the DNA repair factors at the proximity of DNA damage. Shortly after, 53BP1 is recruited to DNA lesions, forming IRIF and favors NHEJ by its inhibitory effect on broken DNA end resection induced by MRN complex and its role in heterochromatin relaxation. Upon DNA damage, the appearance and disappearance of γ-H2AX and 53BP1 IRIF along with repair of DNA lesions, makes them good DSB markers to assess repair kinetics (Goodarzi & Jeggo, 2012; Shibata & Jeggo, 2020). Thereby assessing γ-H2AX and 53BP1 IRIF upon X-ray irradiation, we showed that DSB repair kinetics are declined in myotubes. Despite the same doses of irradiation, we have observed that initial γ-H2AX foci number were higher in proliferating myoblasts than post-mitotic myotubes, which could most likely be because of the DNA copy number as asynchronously proliferating myoblasts have cells in S and G2 phases with replicated DNA, in agreement with a previously reported paradigm (Michelena et al, 2021). Nevertheless, the disappearance of DSB markers in MB was higher over time and the IRIF reached a lower number in comparison with MT 24 h post-Irr, suggesting faster repair kinetics in MB. Indeed, the notion of DNA copy number-dependent DDR could be another reason that myoblasts have a greater recruitment capacity of NHEJ factors, such as KU80 and LIG4, in comparison with myotubes, which have nuclei only in the G0 state with 1 copy of DNA.

Moreover, ionizing radiation can induce DSBs in direct and indirect manners through cumulated SSBs at close proximity and excitation by oxidative radicals produced upon radiation. High LET radiation as α-particles is reported to produce more complex DSBs and clusters of DNA lesions in comparison to low LET X-ray radiation-induced DSBs, which are induced in a more dispersed manner (Danforth et al, 2022). Thus, taking into account the induced SSBs, base lesions and clustered DNA damages upon radiation in MT along with reduced DNA SSB repair machinery could be one reason for reduced DSB repair through NHEJ. As the proliferating MBs have all the DNA damage repair machineries available, they could process the SSBs, and other damages followed by DSB repair, whereas MTs could be stalled or slowed at the initial process of SSB repairs before DSB repair. Future works, complementary to this study, will be necessary to identify the factor inducing a decrease in DSB repair through NHEJ in MT.

In addition, 53BP1, one of the initial players in DSB repair, is clearly recruited to the local DNA damage site upon α-particle or laser irradiation in myoblasts, whereas in myotubes, we observed very low recruitment of 53BP1, in agreement with our findings in myogenic cells upon X-ray irradiation. One of the roles for 53BP1 upon IR-induced DNA damage is to inhibit MRN complex initiated DNA-end resection and favor NHEJ in competition with HR factor BRCA1 (Bunting et al, 2010; Callen et al, 2020). Accordingly, upon myogenic differentiation cells exit cell cycle and generate postmitotic myotubes (Walsh & Perlman, 1997), and additionally, the absence of HR, predicted from the absence of RAD51 in myotubes, suggests that 53BP1 is not an essential protein for the initial DDR in myotubes. Besides, it has been reported that upon DNA damage, 53BP1 modulates p53-dependent and -responsive genes, for instance, cell cycle and proapoptotic targets (Cuella-Martin et al, 2016) although myotubes have no activation of p53 upon Irr-induced DNA damage (Latella et al, 2004), which could also explain strongly reduced 53BP1 response to induced DNA damage in myotubes. An additional and essential role of 53BP1 is during the repair of DSBs at heterochromatin structures, which is reported as slow kinetic repair. 53BP1 is necessary for ATM localization at the damage site and phosphorylation of KAP1 leading for chromatin relaxation (Ziv et al, 2006; Ayoub et al, 2008; Goodarzi et al, 2008; Tjeertes et al, 2009; Noon et al, 2010). In addition, previously it was suggested that 53BP1 has a role of protecting the DNA broken ends independent to ATM, thus from translocations (Rybanska-Spaeder et al, 2013). Consequently, the role of 53BP1 in chromatin relaxation at latter slow kinetic DSB repair and protection of broken DNA ends could explain the late recruitment of 53BP1 to the DNA damage site observed in MT.

For the first time, we systematically analyzed major DNA repair mechanisms of IR-induced lesions, BER, HR, and NHEJ, along myogenic differentiation. We found that in the most differentiated myogenic cells, myotubes, all of these mechanisms present weakened kinetics of recruitment of DNA repair proteins at IR-damaged DNA. For BER and HR, this decline can be link to a reduced need for these proteins because myotubes no longer replicate their DNA. However, the factor responsible for this decline in NHEJ has yet to be identified.