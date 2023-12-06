ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL SURPLUS TRUSTEE SALE REVERSAL ACCOMPLISHED BY CONSUMER DEFENSE LAW GROUP
BAKERFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable turn of events, Consumer Defense Law Group, has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to homeownership preservation and affordable housing with another reversal of a surplus trustee sale for Bakersfield resident, Victor Rodriguez.
In October 2017, Victor Rodriguez purchased his dream home at 2314 Lomita Verde Dr, Bakersfield, CA, for $159,000. However, the unforeseen financial turmoil caused by the pandemic led to Victor receiving a Notice of Default on August 22, 2022. Efforts to modify his loan terms, both independently and through a realtor, proved futile. Subsequently, a Notice of Trustee Sale was filed on March 13, 2023, and his home was sold at auction for $244,900 to a third-party bidder on August 28, 2023.
Despite the sale, Victor owed only $170,816 to his lender, including penalties and late fees, leaving a substantial surplus of $74,084. With numerous companies vying for the retrieval of these surplus funds, but offering no further assistance, Victor turned to the internet for help, leading him to the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates.
Senior Advocate Sandra Skipper, with candor and compassion, informed Victor of the herculean challenge that lay ahead, likening the reversal of a 3rd Party Highest Bidder Trustee Sale Reversal to finding a needle in a haystack. With only a sliver of hope, the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates referred Victor to Consumer Defense Law Group.
Through the Nonprofit's referral, Victor engaged Consumer Defense Law Group (CDLG) on August 29, 2023. Working alongside this experienced wrongful foreclosure law firm, Victor was willing and ready to navigate through the complexities of consumer protection law to not only hopefully remain in his home until he can secure his excess surplus funds to possibly be able to obtain new affordable housing but also to allow CDLG to find any possible violations of Consumer Protection Laws that may provide a chance to reverse the trustee sale.
In an extraordinary outcome, Case # BCV-23-103153, Victor very recently learned that his Trustee Sale was officially reversed. Then as a Cherry on top, the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates facilitated a loan modification which was officially just approved on November 8, 2023. This outcome not only reinstates Victor in his home but also stands as a testament to the power of informed, compassionate advocacy in the face of adversity.
The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates continues to shine as a beacon of hope for those facing similar challenges, reinforcing their mission to ensure that no individual should have to face the loss of their home alone.
For more information on the potential reversal process and other Homeownership Preservation and affordable housing services provided by the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, visit www.TrusteeSaleReversals.org.
For further detail about this Trustee Sale Reversal please lookup Case #: BCV-23-103153.
J.Pepe DelaVega Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates
J.Pepe DelaVega Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates
