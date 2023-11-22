OSA Weekly Update - 11/22/2023

This Thanksgiving, all of us at the OSA want to thank you for what you do for your neighbors. Some of you reading this newsletter do the day-to-day staff work of managing precious local resources, some of you are elected to make tough decisions, some of you are engaged residents who want to see your communities succeed. Your local work makes Minnesota the envy of the nation. We are honored to support you in these efforts and you have our deepest gratitude.
Note: Our regularly scheduled weekly update will resume on Friday, December 1.
Above: Auditor Blaha pictured with Liberty and Bell, the two turkeys from Willmar, MN pardoned by President Biden at the White House this week.
