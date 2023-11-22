California Secures Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to Support Tropical Storm Hilary Recovery Efforts

Published: Nov 22, 2023

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the below statement on the White House’s approval of California’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to further support the state’s recovery efforts following Tropical Storm Hilary.



The declaration unlocks additional Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas of Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Riverside and Siskiyou counties affected by the storm.



“President Biden continues to stand with our state whenever disaster strikes. This declaration brings in more resources to support communities and rebuild critical public infrastructure,” said Governor Newsom.



The Governor previously proclaimed a state of emergency in 13 counties to support Tropical Storm Hilary response and recovery efforts and met with first responders, tribal leaders and local officials to discuss storm impacts.



The Presidential Major Disaster Declaration makes available federal Public Assistance funding to state, tribal and eligible local governments on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the storm. Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

