Invo Solutions Offers Free On-Site Services to Boost Adoption of New Technologies
On Black Friday, Invo Solutions announced it will offer free on-site professional services to financial institutions that purchase Invo products by December 31
Our solutions are built to help financial institutions reach their customers and members wherever they are.”SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invo Solutions, the nation’s leading provider of innovative banking solutions, announced this week that through the end of the year, they will be offering free on-site services to financial institutions looking to implement unified collaboration tools, including video banking. These services, including training, implementation, and deployment, are valued at over $20,000 and aim at ensuring maximum visibility and adoption of the new technology.
With the rise of digital banking and the increasing demand for remote services, video banking and other collaborative banking tools have become essential for financial institutions to connect with customers. However, many institutions struggle with the implementation and adoption of this technology. Invo Solutions recognizes this challenge and wants to support financial institutions in successfully deploying their video banking solution.
The free on-site services offered by Invo Solutions on Black Friday will provide financial institutions with the necessary training and support to get their new technologies off the ground. Professional service includes personalized training for staff, implementation services, and on-site deployment support. For in-branch video banking solutions, Invo will provide consultation to transform existing offices into state-of-the-art video banking kiosks.
"Our solutions are built to help financial institutions reach their customers and members wherever they are. Our goal is to help them successfully implement and deploy these solutions, resulting in high adoption rates,” said Jake Martin, President and COO of Invo Solutions. “Customers and members will experience a more seamless and convenient banking experience. For branch and contact center managers, it means a more efficient lobby and significant staffing relief during a hiring crisis.”
Invo Solutions' free on-site services are available now through the end of the year. Financial institutions interested in taking advantage of this offer can contact Invo Solutions directly to learn more. With these services, Invo is confident that financial institutions will see dramatically higher adoption rates, happier customers and members, and a quicker return on investment.
About Invo Solutions: Invo Solutions was founded in 2012 to develop the industry’s first video banking experience. Their staff has combined more than 75 years of experience and founded Invo within a financial institution to solve a unique problem in the industry. The customer engagement platform created by Invo Solutions continues to bridge the gap between physical and digital channels, creating even more ways for customers to reach their financial institutions.
