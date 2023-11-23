South African Eagle-Eyed Tech Visionary Ntokozo Hlomuka Launches YQBuddy - Revolutionizing Queues Globally
YQBuddy: An Innovation Unleashing a Seamless Experience by Eliminating Waiting Times
YQBuddy is more than just an app; it is a commitment to improving the often frustrating and time-consuming process of waiting in line.”SOSHANGUVE, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ntokozo Hlomuka, a distinguished tech visionary acknowledged as one of the founders, Group Executive Chairman, and Chief Technology Officer of PasswordKid (Pty) Ltd, proudly introduces his latest innovation - YQBuddy. This innovative solution aims to enhance the queueing experience on a global scale. YQBuddy is designed to address challenges associated with long lines, offering individuals a more efficient and streamlined queuing process.
YQBuddy is a platform that connects individuals with those who are willing to wait in line for them. Whether it's at shopping centers, healthcare departments, government offices, banks, bus stations, taxi ranks, or anywhere else with queues, YQBuddy ensures that individuals no longer have to waste their valuable time standing in queues. By joining as a YQBuddy, individuals can earn money by waiting in line for others. And for those who are tired of waiting in queues, they can become a YQClient and bid farewell to queues forever.
Ntokozo Hlomuka, the mastermind behind YQBuddy, believes that this innovative solution will not only save people time but also reduce stress and frustration. He expressed, "I've personally felt the frustration of arriving late at a queue, enduring long waits in urgent situations at places like Department of Home Affairs, shopping centers, South African Revenue Service (SARS), bus stations, and more. Seeing my grandparents waking up early to secure a spot at government hospitals while I headed to work was a pain that I feel for them. Being old and sick, having to wake up at 3 am just to be the first in the queue and wait for the doors to be opened at 8 am was a stressful experience for my grandparents. Knowing that if I wasn't working, I could have queued for them during those early hours and informed them when their turn approached. Additionally, observing people caught in the morning rush, hurrying to catch a taxi or bus at a bustling station only to encounter an endless queue of commuters, further underscored the necessity for the YQBuddy app. It became evident that the app could play a crucial role in connecting individuals with dedicated YQBuddies prepared to navigate those tiresome queues."
YQBuddy is slated for release on both Android and iOS devices, offering global accessibility. For more information, please visit www.yqbuddy.co.za
