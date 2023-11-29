Key Housing Announces Featured NorCal Listing for 2023 Focused on North Sacramento Corporate Housing Opportunities
Key Housing has unveiled its December 2023 designee for Northern California focused on Northern Sacramento.
Northern Sacramento is an ideal suburban community and also replete with business opportunities for the savvy business traveler.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, a top corporate housing service serving both Northern and Southern California at https://www.keyhousing.com/, is proud to announce its featured listing for Northern California for December 2023 focused on corporate housing opportunities in Northern Sacramento. The featured listing is the "Larkspur Woods" complex located at 2900 Weald Way, Sacramento, CA 95833.
"Northern Sacramento is an ideal suburban community and also replete with business opportunities for the savvy business traveler," says company spokesperson Bob Lee. "By selecting 'Larkspur Woods,' we're helping savvy corporate travelers find hard-to-find corporate housing, including serviced apartments and furnished apartments in California's state capital."
Those looking to learn more about this top-rated apartment complex offering short term housing in Sacramento should visit it at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/larkspur-woods/. The complex was chosen for this designation for December, 2023, because it offers a compelling solution for those seeking corporate housing in North Sacramento. This exceptional community not only provides beautifully designed interiors that reflect individual styles but also offers a host of lifestyle-enhancing amenities. Additionally, the pet-friendly and gated community ensures a secure and welcoming environment for those in need of temporary housing in North Sacramento.
CORPORATE TRAVEL TO NORTH SACRAMENTO
Here is background on this release. For business travelers venturing to North Sacramento, corporate housing offers a myriad of advantages over traditional hotels. Beyond the convenience and comfort it provides, corporate housing caters not only to government opportunities with the State of California, but also to the burgeoning business landscape of the North Sacramento region. With fully equipped kitchens and ample living space, corporate housing offers a home-away-from-home experience, fostering productivity and relaxation. In contrast to the constraints of a traditional hotel, corporate housing in North Sacramento provides an optimal environment for business travelers to make the most of their stay, both professionally and personally.
Sacramento is home to some of the top employers in the region, including state and federal government agencies, such as the California State Government, which offers stable and high-paying positions across various sectors. Additionally, the healthcare industry is well-represented with organizations like Sutter Health and Dignity Health, providing a robust market for healthcare professionals and entrepreneurs. The technology sector continues to grow, driven by companies like Intel and Aerojet Rocketdyne, offering innovative opportunities in research and development. Those who want to explore corporate housing in Sacramento can visit https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/sacramento/ or reach out to the company for one-on-one assistance.
ABOUT KEY HOUSING
Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!
