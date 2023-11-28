KRAIBURG TPE Americas introduced new Recycled content TPE's for Automotive market
KRAIBURG TPE, introduce Sustainable TPE with recycled content for Automotive exterior & interior applications.
The introduction of the TPEs series with Recycled Content for Interior & Exterior Automotive Applications exemplifies our continuous progress and commitment to sustainability in the American market.”BUFORD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KRAIBURG TPE has introduced a new series of thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) featuring post-industrial recycled materials, specifically designed for applications in the automotive industry, suitable for both interior and exterior use. For the first time, customers will have the opportunity to enjoy the advantages of various compounds with a high degree of recycling derived from post-industrial waste streams. Additionally, these variations encompass a mid to high Shore A hardness level, display excellent flow properties, and provide bonding capabilities with polypropylene (PP). These new compounds were introduced to the U.S. market last month at the TPO Conference 2023 and to the Latin American market at Plastimagen 2023. From its headquarters in Buford, GA, USA, and its commercial offices in Mexico City, the thermoplastic elastomer manufacturer is effectively meeting the increasing demand in the sales regions of the United States and Latin America by offering "ready-to-use" solutions.
— Alberto Oba, Sales and Marketing Director for KRAIBURG TPE Americas
The new solutions expand the THERMOLAST® R product line, enabling a high recycling rate that, unlike existing products, surpasses 50% in materials with mid to high Shore A hardness. This represents a notable milestone in the development of innovative compounds with adhesive properties. With this launch, KRAIBURG TPE is addressing market demands and the increasing interest in eco-friendly materials containing post-industrial recycled content (PIR). These new series are in line with customers' sustainability goals and support them in achieving their objectives in this regard.
Highlights of the new product lines:
• The RC/UV/AM series is intended for automotive exterior applications with adhesion to PP and incorporates a post-industrial recycled content of 30-50%. These compounds are suitable for UV resistance applications and contribute to reducing the carbon footprint. They are available in black color and offer various hardness options ranging from 65 to 90 Shore A.
• The RC/FG/AM series comprises thermoplastic elastomers with recycled content designed for automotive interior applications with adhesion to PP. They offer post-industrial recycled content of up to 41%, depending on the desired hardness. These compounds meet the requirements of original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers while also supporting carbon footprint reduction and meeting emissions, fogging, and odor requirements. They are available in different hardness options ranging from 65 to 85 Shore A.
Furthermore, these compounds provide consistent quality and are readily available in black color. The recent solutions, featuring post-industrial recycled content (PIR) for automotive applications with adhesive properties, present extensive opportunities for processors to address the evolving requirements of both the industry and consumers.
With this new series of PIR Recycling Content TPEs, KRAIBURG TPE primarily aims to serve OEMs, designers, engineers, and product managers operating in automotive market segments dedicated to both interior and exterior applications.
"The introduction of the TPEs series with Post-Industrial Recycled Content for Interior & Exterior Automotive Applications exemplifies our continuous progress and commitment to sustainability in the American market. By making sustainability a fundamental competency at Kraiburg TPE, we have set a benchmark with the launch of our initial series of post-industrial recycled content materials for both exterior and interior applications. These series signify a significant step in our endeavor to make a substantial contribution to the circular economy," commented Alberto Oba, Sales & Marketing Director at KRAIBURG TPE.
About KRAIBURG TPE
KRAIBURG TPE (www.kraiburg-tpe.com) is a global manufacturer of thermoplastic elastomers. since its establishment in 2001 as a subsidiary of the historic KRAIBURG Group, founded in 1947, KRAIBURG TPE has been a pioneer in TPE compounds and is now the industry leader.
With production centers in Germany, the United States, and Malaysia, the company offers a wide range of compounds for applications in the automotive, industrial, consumer, and strictly regulated medical sectors. The established product lines THERMOLAST®, COPEC®, HIPEX®, and For Tec E® are processed through injection molding or extrusion, providing numerous processing and product design advantages to manufacturers. KRAIBURG TPE showcases innovative capabilities, a genuine customer-centric approach, customized product solutions, and reliable service. The company is certified according to ISO 50001 at its headquarters in Germany and holds ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications across all global sites. In 2022, KRAIBURG TPE generated sales of 277 million euros with around 680 employees worldwide.
MIRNA ELISA PINA
KRABURG TPE AMERICAS
+1 470-514-2458
mirna.pina@kraiburg-tpe.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
How do Thermoplastic Elastomers become a part of your daily life