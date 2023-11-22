Cybertip Leads to Arrest on Sexual Exploitation Charges

MARSHALL COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) squad and agents with Homeland Security Investigations has resulted in the arrest of a Shelbyville man, charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

On October 5th, TBI special agents received a Cybertip from NCMEC (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children) from an internet service provider, of what appeared to be newly produced child sexual abuse material. The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Marshall County, and agents were able to identify the victim child in the images. The investigation further identified Mitchell Tompkins as the individual responsible for the images.

Last week, the Marshall County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Mitchell J. Tompkins (DOB 12/31/1992) with two counts of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, and one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. He was served on those charges at the Marshall County Jail, where he is currently being held on an unrelated charge.