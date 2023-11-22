SwingJuice Holiday Collection
SwingJuice Announces Launch of Holiday CollectionPAWTUCKET, RHODE ISLAND, USA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SwingJuice Announces Launch of Holiday Collection!
SwingJuice, the renowned lifestyle fashion brand known for its playful and innovative approach, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated Holiday Collection. This exclusive collection is set to add a distinctive touch to the golf course, Christmas parties, and the entire holiday season wardrobe.
The Holiday Collection from SwingJuice features a range of stylish and versatile pieces that are great for both golf enthusiasts and those attending holiday gatherings. From cozy Ugly sweaters and festive t-shirts to sleek golf performance gear, the collection offers something for everyone. With its bold and vibrant designs, SwingJuice aims to elevate style and bring a touch of fun to the holiday season.
"Our collection is designed to cater to the fashion needs of both golf lovers and those looking to make a statement at holiday events. We believe that our unique and eye-catching designs will add a touch of fun and personality to any wardrobe." According to Jon Mason, Founder and Creative Director of SwingJuice. "We are excited to unveil our Holiday Collection, which is a perfect blend of our signature playful style and the festive spirit of the holiday season," said Steve Dakota Happas CEO of SwingJuice.
SwingJuice's Holiday Collection is now available for purchase on their website and at select retail stores. The brand has gained a loyal following for its high-quality and stylish apparel, and this collection is expected to be a hit among customers. With its distinctive and playful approach, SwingJuice continues to make a mark in the fashion industry, and the Holiday Collection is a testament to their commitment to bringing something new and exciting to the table.
For more information on SwingJuice and to shop the Holiday Collection, please visit their website. Follow SwingJuice on social media for updates and promotions.
Availability
The SwingJuice Holiday Collection is available for purchase exclusively on the SwingJuice official website: SwingJuice.com
For more information, high-resolution images, and to schedule an interview with SwingJuice’s team please contact:
Alisha Borrelli / Marketing Director / alisha@swingjuice.com / 401-919-3008
Alisha Borelli
Swing Juice LLC
+1 401-919-3008
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok