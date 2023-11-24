Larry Thompson, Hollywood talent manager and film producer, is running for Congress in California's 32nd District

Larry Thompson

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larry Thompson, veteran entertainment attorney/talent manager/film producer, announced today he is running for California's 32nd Congressional District against Rep. Brad Sherman (D).

"The polarized political positions in our nation have become dangerous in many ways," Thompson said. "As a Moderate Republican, I want everyone to use Common Sense with Common Civility to find Common Ground to solve our Common Issues.

"With all that is going on today in this world, there is much disenchantment, disappointment, frustration, and fear with many Democrat and Republican voters. As a new Moderate Republican, I offer a fresh option to the Republican and long-standing Democratic voters.

"I have been a 'Representative' of Hollywood Talent for over 50 years," said Thompson. "As their lawyer or personal manager, I have spent a career listening, caring, nurturing, planning, marketing, negotiating, and enhancing their personas and lives. I now want to be a 'Representative' of the people in our California 32nd District to do those things for them even more profoundly, give them a voice, and empower their lives."

Thompson is running to offer a fresh beginning for the California Republican. Thompson, acclaimed Hollywood talent manager and veteran film producer, lawyer, book packager, author, Broadway Producer, and motivational speaker, is the founder and President of the Larry A. Thompson Organization, a next-generation, Los Angeles based Talent Management, Motion Picture, Television, and New Media Production Studio.

About the 32nd District:

California's 32nd Congressional District is a congressional district in the U.S. state of California based in Los Angeles County. The 32nd Congressional District includes the communities of Bel-Air, Bell Canyon, Beverly Glen, Brentwood, Canoga Park, Chatsworth, Encino, Malibu, North Hills, Northridge, Pacific Palisades, Reseda, Sherman Oaks, Studio City, Tarzana, Topanga, West Hills, Winnetka, and Woodland Hills.

About the Election:

The Primary Election will be on March 5, 2024. The two candidates that receive the most votes in the Primary Election will advance to the General Election, which will be on November 5, 2024. California Elections have the Top-Two Candidates Open Election System, which means all registered voters, regardless of political affiliation, may vote for any candidate, irrespective of political affiliation.

About Thompson:

Thompson has managed the careers of over 200 Stars and produced 21 Movies for Television, 5 Motion Pictures, 2 Television Series, 12 Television Specials, and various Series Pilots. He has received the Industry's prestigious Vision Award, and his productions have won 2 Accolade Awards, 2 Imagen Awards, The Epiphany Prize, The Wilbur Award, The Christopher Award, and have received Nominations for 10 Emmys, 6 Imagen Awards, 2 Prism Awards, the Humanitas Prize, and a Golden Globe.

He serves on the Advisory Boards of The Delta Blues Museum, Paulist Productions, and Good News Communications. He is a Founding Member Enthusiast of the Museum of The Bible in Washington, D.C., and a United States Capitol Historical Society Charter Member. He is perennially listed in Who's Who In America and Who's Who In The World, and on August 1, 2018, Thompson was awarded the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who's Who.

The National Conference of Personal Managers inducted Thompson into the Personal Managers Hall of Fame on May 12, 2016. Thompson was also honored by the Talent Managers Association on September 19, 2013, with the prestigious Seymour Heller Award for Lifetime Achievement in Talent Management. These two entertainment industry awards are the highest honors a personal manager can receive for representing talent.

Thompson was Knighted in Rome, Italy, on May 20, 2017. Grand Prior Prince Lorenzo de' Medici sponsored Thompson, an American of Italian Heritage, into the prestigious Order of Saint Martin of Mount of the Beatitudes as a Patron of the Arts and Protector of needy people.

Thompson was born, raised, and educated in Mississippi. After finishing law school at the University of Mississippi in 1968, he drove three days to the corner of Hollywood and Vine to start his dream career in show business. Also, from 1968 to 1974, Thompson served in the United States Army Reserve's Judge Advocate General's Corps, mainly in Torrance, California.

Thompson lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Kelly, their daughter, Taylor (21), and their son, Trevor (18).

Robert G. Endara II

Larry Thompson For Congress

12021 Wilshire Blvd.

Suite 614

Los Angeles, CA 90025

