Ravenwood Castle Wins Unique Lodging of the Year Award

Winter weather gives Castle Ravenwood fairytale charm.

Ravenwood Castle is a 21 room Country Inn located in Hocking Hills Ohio, and the proud winner of the Unique Lodging of Ohio Property of the Year for 2023.

We are incredibly excited that Ravenwood Castle has been awarded the ULO Property of the Year. We are entering the 'off-season', but the snow and winter scenes make the castle feel even more magical.” — Jim Reed, Owner