Ravenwood Castle Wins Unique Lodging of the Year Award
Ravenwood Castle is a 21 room Country Inn located in Hocking Hills Ohio, and the proud winner of the Unique Lodging of Ohio Property of the Year for 2023.
We are incredibly excited that Ravenwood Castle has been awarded the ULO Property of the Year. We are entering the 'off-season', but the snow and winter scenes make the castle feel even more magical.”NEW PLYMOUTH, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The OHLA awards an exceptional hotel, inn or bed and breakfast each year in it's "Unique Lodging" category. These unique lodgings include, yurts, cabins, geodesic domes, treehouses - and in the case of the 2023 award winner, an actual castle!
Ravenwood Castle was proud to accept the award for 2023 ULO Property of the Year. The award recognizes the exceptional customer service, unique features, charitable works and the Castle's ability to create memorable experiences.
"We are incredibly excited that Ravenwood Castle has been recognized as the ULO Property of the Year. This is a testament to the Ravenwood Castle team, who create magical stays for our guests, as well an endorsement of the uniqueness and charm of the Castle itself," remarked Jim Reed, owner of Ravenwood Castle. "We are entering the 'off-season' in Hocking Hills, but the snow and winter scenes make the castle feel even more magical - and there is still a lot to do in the area."
The upcoming holidays are the perfect time to embrace the beauty of the changing seasons at the idyllic Huntsman's Hollow cabins, located in Hocking Hills, Ohio. The cabins are nestled in a tranquil corner of the iconic Ravenwood Castle property, and they are the perfect setting for a last minute getaway to unplug, enjoy the Holiday Season, and make truly unique memories.
Winter Excursions and Entertainment:
For winter adventurers, don’t miss the 56th Annual Winter Hike at the State Park or the trails at Ash Cave (just 13 minutes from the cabins). Be sure to pencil in an afternoon to check out Hocking Hills Winery, or for beer enthusiasts, Brewery 33, which hosts a variety of Winter events, seasonal beers, live music, and family-friendly activities. Hocking Hills is a mecca of handmade art and antiques, including Logan’s Homegrown on Main, a collection of works of art made locally in Logan Ohio, and Jack Pine Studios, a one-of-a-kind glass blowing studio. For the “vintage-ista,” don’t miss the many local antique malls. There is no shortage of things to do or see in Hocking Hills, an off-season trip to Hocking Hills lets you get the most out of this rich destination.
Abundant Amenities:
Despite the colder weather, there's no shortage of things to do at Ravenwood Castle. All Huntsman's Hollow Cabin guests have access to the iconic Ravenwood Castle’s common areas and the castle grounds. Explore and photograph the iconic castle grounds and trails. To warm up, grab a Butter Beer, and settle in with one of over 100 games in the game library at the Castle. The creatively appointed Huntsman's Hollow cabins are the perfect place to transform a spontaneous trip into lifelong memories. Whether you prefer on-site activities or local excursions, Huntsman's Hollow is the perfect home base for your trip.
Instagram-Worthy Moments:
Prepare your cameras for a visual feast! Hocking Hills transforms into a winter wonderland with snow-covered landscapes, frozen waterfalls, and glistening rock formations. The Castle itself becomes a magical spectacle in the snow, offering picturesque scenes reminiscent of a fairy tale. Share your enchanting moments by tagging @ravenwood.castle on Instagram – we can't wait to see and share your winter escapades!
To book a stay at any of the Ravenwood Castle properties, please call 740-596-2606 or book directly on our website at: https://www.ravenwoodcastle.com
About Ravenwood Castle:
Nestled in the heart of the Hocking Hills, Ravenwood Castle offers a unique and enchanting escape for guests seeking adventure, relaxation, and the magic of a Castle in every season. With 21 distinctive accommodations, on-site activities, and a picturesque setting, Ravenwood Castle invites visitors to experience the allure of a medieval-inspired retreat.
