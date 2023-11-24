Next Broadcast Media opens access to podcast ad manager for all businesses

Easy access to podcast advertising for businesses Self Manage a podcast ad campaign

The AI powered ad manager allows brands to create and broadcast podcast and audio ads at a low cost and within minutes, and is now available to all businesses.

adManager.fm allows businesses that are curious about podcast and audio advertising, to get a taste at a scale that works for their needs and budgets. A campaign can be live in 4 minutes and $250.” — Adel Saadi

TORONTO, ONTARIO, COUNTRY, November 24, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Broadcast Media NBM ) has made its self-serve advertising platform publicly available to all advertisers in more than 50 global markets.The ad manager tool provides advertising capabilities for the podcast, digital audio, and web radio environment. It has been live for several months to select NBM customers, and is already showing early signs of success.NBM's Co-Founder Adel Saadi says " adManager.fm allows businesses that are curious about podcast and audio advertising, to get a taste at a scale that works for their needs and budgets. We see this solution being especially significant for SMEs that thrive on low cost - high return tactics, and want to do things fast. An Ad Manager campaign can be live in just 4 minutes and $250."Accessed at admanger.fm, the self-serve tool lets advertisers set up targeted podcast, web radio and digital audio campaigns at their own budget and pace. The added AI integration provides instant (and free) script writing services, plus an option for professional recording.Adel adds, "The user interface is designed to be clean and simple, so anyone can set up and run campaigns . It's just a matter of inputting a budget, date range, and targeting, then moving onto the creative - which is all automated too using AI. That’s it, you're ready to go live!"Next Broadcast Media, the developer of the tool, is one of the largest global podcast and digital audio advertising networks, and operates globally.“We’ve been working in the digital audio space for 5 years, and in that time we’ve seen an explosion in listener numbers, podcast creators, and brands seeking advertising in all parts of the world. We have also seen that there’s barriers to access, especially for small businesses. Resources and minimum media spend being a common problem. Admanager.fm was developed as part of our commitment to making audio advertising affordable, accessible, and effective - for every business. It’s one platform where our customers can access inventory for all the leading music, podcast, web radio and gaming platforms - and have full control over it too. With low investment all businesses can now see first-hand the impact that's possible." says Adel.“We are not stopping here, our audio network is constantly growing, and this tool will develop and evolve too. We have many exciting additions coming soon.”admanager.fm is live now and open to free sign-ups from all businesses.

